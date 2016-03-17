Just the perfect room for a small adventurer

The first thing to keep in mind while doing up a room for a little boy are the colours that you are going to use. While most people stick to safe shades of blue, it can get quite boring and look like every other boy's room. So if you want your kid's room to stand out from the crowd you can opt to mix other colours with blue, like this room designed by ACE INTERIORS in Bangalore which has the perfect mix of pale blue, bright green and off white. A feature wall like the one here with Mickey Mouse and his friends in a hot air balloon in clouds will make the room look even more stunning.