Beautiful and useful illusion ideas for your wall

Forced perspective is a technique that uses optical illusion to make something appear different than it actually is. It is often used for photography, film making, and also architecture and interior design. For example, you can use forced perspective to make a small room look larger than it actually is or vice versa. Forced perspective wallpaper makes use of scaled objects and the relationship between them and the vantage point of the spectator to manipulate visual perception and create an optical illusion.

This idea guide features six beautiful and useful forced perspective ideas for your wall. Each one of the wallpapers has a unique effect, so we will discuss how to use them so that you get the desired results. It's easy to create magic at home with these brilliant optical illusions.

The captivating forced perspective wallpapers featured here are designed by Creativespace, based in Este Padova, Italy. We hope you will be inspired by these creative forced perspective wallpapers. Let's have a look shall we?