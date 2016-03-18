Beautiful and useful illusion ideas for your wall

Forced perspective is a technique that uses optical illusion to make something appear different than it actually is. It is often used for photography, film making, and also architecture and interior design. For example, you can use forced perspective to make a small room look larger than it actually is or vice versa. Forced perspective wallpaper makes use of scaled objects and the relationship between them and the vantage point of the spectator to manipulate visual perception and create an optical illusion.
This idea guide features six beautiful and useful forced perspective ideas for your wall. Each one of the wallpapers has a unique effect, so we will discuss how to use them so that you get the desired results. It's easy to create magic at home with these brilliant optical illusions.
The captivating forced perspective wallpapers featured here are designed by Creativespace, based in Este Padova, Italy. We hope you will be inspired by these creative forced perspective wallpapers. Let's have a look shall we?
If you have a low ceiling and not much space in the living room, you can use a fake staircase forced perspective wallpaper to make the living room taller. Anything similar that has an upward progression will make your ceiling seem higher and the room bigger and more spacious. Furthermore, it looks good too and can be used to create a certain mood, style, or atmosphere. A picture is worth a thousand words, as they say.
To make a small room bigger, you can employ a fake labyrinth forced perspective wallpaper. The old school way would have been to place a large mirror on the wall, but let's get with the modern times here and do something different for a change.
The labyrinth wallpaper also adds a sense of mystery to the bedroom, creating a magical space to dream, relax, play, and sleep.This small bright white attic bedroom fits perfectly with the white labyrinth wallpaper and is enhanced in size and aesthetic at the same time.
Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
Rustic spaces are incredibly cozy and warm, but sometimes they can appear a bit too dark. To bring more light to a rustic space, you can use fake stone windows forced perspective wallpaper. Isn't it amazing how the fake windows can bring so much light into this space? Giving your home a makeover has never been this easy!
Is your city flat becoming boring and dull? Freshen it up with fake dock on the beach forced perspective wallpaper! Bring the bright blue skies, fluffy clouds, white sand, and turquoise sea to your home with this sunny, cheery wallpaper that will brighten up the gloomiest day. It will also make the room wider or longer, depending on which wall you put it on.
Notice how the mat on the floor and the two white sofas are lined up perfectly to match the wallpaper? This is one creative way of designing the interior according to the forced perspective wallpaper, but there are many other ways. Believe us, you will probably come up with some pretty creative ideas after you've stared at the wall for a while.