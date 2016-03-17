Which wood type is best for the terrace?

Naturally, anyone requires a solid type of wood that won't break or become easily altered after a short period of time. Durability is a priority as well as strength. This means that the type of wood should not be too soft. Wood that is softer will give and dent under a certain amount of weight. For example, if a woman comes onto a terrace of soft wood with high heels, the back heel will leave a mark, a slight puncture in the wood which is not the preferred choice for a terrace floor. Another important factor to consider is if the wood was collected responsibly and in an eco-friendly manner. This means that Nature friendly wood will have been carefully selected in the forest. Only mature trees are cut down in order for the young ones to grown but also to protect the rest of the forest. If a forest is completely cut down without making a pre-selection, it will rapidly die because a forest is an ecosystem of different types of trees that are young and old, even the moss and plants assist each other to create that are interconnected and self-sufficient network.

The design of this sumptuous terrace has been made possible by Monica Khanna Designs.