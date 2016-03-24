Let your home interiors get inspired by nature!

A gentle breeze and the promise of a sunlit day with fresh dewdrops lining the path – that’s the charm of nature. But today, high rises and chrome and brick structures have taken us far away from that natural delight. People actually end up spending time, money and energy to plan and go on holidays for a ‘back to basics’ experience. But what about imbibing the benefits of nature’s bounty in everyday life?
The need to be one with nature is a natural instinct that humans have. To entertain nature at home is a dream that most home owners have. To have a nature inspired style is to have a classic style that can blend in with and accommodate numerous earthy décor touches and elements. Bringing nature inside your home can also be beneficial for the overall vibe of your indoors, and help you to carve a peaceful niche for yourself and your family.
If you have been wondering how to create a style inspired by nature, you have reached the right place. Adding a dash of nature to your interiors can give you soothing results and render a relaxing ambiance. So read on to find out how you can welcome nature to your home and make the most of it!
There are various ways to get a natural vibe in your space. Raw wood is one of such back to basics way that will make you feel like you are camping in a jungle with a bird or squirrel peeping out from a branch on a tall tree. Driftwood and raw wood comes in beautifully designed forms with a commitment to the basic grain or lines of the wood.
Play around with different polishes to get an eclectic yet designer feel that will leave your guests swooning! Think of oak in a white polish or maple in a natural finish for a bench or even a coffee table with naturally preserved edges of the wood. Wood in a natural polish with its natural grain gleaming is the most luxurious sight for the senses and it adds great aesthetic appeal to your space too.
The distinct feeling of being one with nature is similar to the feeling of shedding layers and feeling lighter – almost rejuvenated in a special, natural way. That’s the quality of wicker furniture which can give your home some resort-like charm. Woven wicker stools, couches, benches and chairs as well as hold alls and baskets can render a light, breezy look to your space even as they ground the home with an all natural feel. Use woven wicker or rattan couches with wooden arm rests for a slightly more solid feel. Place woven wicker baskets in your entryway or in the living room, to impress visitors with some natural appeal!
The use of natural materials like linen, cotton and jute can bring nature home as well. Use linen curtains with soft block printed patterns and burlap cushions with embroidery to match. These options will also look great with your cotton blend or woven upholstery. The feel of basic and natural fabrics can take you right back to the comfort of a log cabin. Seat cushions and couches can be done up with such fabrics for a natural look and feel. Natural materials in neutral colours can make your space feel expansive too. They also make it look like your space is able to breathe! Use lots of pebbles and yarn balls for added eco-friendly oomph. Get inspired by this gorgeous sofa upholstery by Pedroso & Osorio, textiles and upholstery suppliers from Portugal.
Nothing says nature like a touch of greenery. Bring in pretty succulents and place them on trays on the coffee table. Or put a smattering of potted plants by the entryway. Place an end table and line it with potted plants or a tall tray of palms underneath and you have yourself a natural look that also gives you a healthful gulp of air every time you breathe in!
Take freshness to a whole new level and press leaves and flowers for some cool wall art as well. Plants are a good source of oxygen indoors and they promote good health as well. Do not forget to air them and expose them to sunlight every day for a few hours – take them out to a terrace or a balcony and bring them back in and place the pots on a tray that can catch any water that drips down from the pots.
Think brown, burnt saffron, dull purple, olive greens, mustard with a hint of gold, or even blue. These are earthy tones that can bring nature right into your home. Play with varied shades of green on a canvas of white upholstered furniture and white painted walls. Or simply bring in a pretty throw that can liven up beige couches. Remember that a natural look demands varied shades in muted hues and tones. These shades can soothe and set an exciting palette at the same time.
An environmentally conscious home is closest to nature. The style of your home can belong to any school of design, but touches of eco friendly elements like large open French windows for fresh air as well as other considerations in the home, can make it an environmentally conscious space that is a treat to live in! Put out bird feeders on your terrace to make use of left overs, separate and recycle your garbage into vermiculture bins if you have a garden, and practice some rain water harvesting to generate and store extra water! For instance, it might interest you to know that water used for washing fruit and vegetables can be used for watering plants.
Ushering in nature inside home is one of the best things that you can do. To let your interiors get inspired by nature, you can play around with a wide range of materials as well as natural elements. But nothing beats tons of sunlight and fresh air as well as an environmentally sensitive set up that makes best use of precious natural resources. Bring in lots of natural fabrics and light weight furniture that makes a statement and gives you oodles of liveable, breathable style! For more inspiration, check out this ideabook – Nature inspired designs for the home.