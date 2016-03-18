Is it time to extend your Kitchen? Design it Yourself!!

Congratulations! You have now completed your new dream kitchen design. The next step is to consult an expert. Take a copy of your completed plan and book an appointment with a qualified kitchen designer or architect. They will be able to assess your design and help you to make any adjustments that will be beneficial to your dream kitchen. They will also be able to adapt your drawings to a professional scaled version that will be the basis for a 3d model. This model will give you a better idea of how the size of the kitchen will work and how the textiles, colours and materials look next to each other.

A new kitchen is a fantastic thing to have in your home, although a new kitchen that you design yourself to meet your needs and the needs of your family is even better. If your existing kitchen is small, then a kitchen redesign and extension is required. This may seem like a serious task, although it is simpler than it seems. Start by consulting the original plans of the house, then based on these create a sketch of what you want your dream kitchen to look like, what do you want in your kitchen? Consider an open plan kitchen, living and dining space. Don’t be afraid of removing walls to allow more space in your new kitchen, and when the designs have been finished, pass them on to an expert to be turned into the working plan for your new kitchen. This is just a few steps to create your wonderful new kitchen. For more kitchen ideas see Kitchen Cabinet Makeover.