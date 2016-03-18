Is it time to extend your Kitchen? Design it Yourself!!

You may have just moved into your new home, or you may be splitting at the seams in a small one, but whatever the situation you need a bigger kitchen. This can be a lot of money and lots of work, but it can also be a very exciting and rewarding experience; creating the kitchen of your dreams. There are a lot of things to consider when planning for a new kitchen; what can you include and what can you afford? If you are lucky enough to have a bit of space in your house a kitchen extension may be possible. This can create a bit of chaos while the work is going on, but rest assured the results will be worth it. So now that you have decided that a kitchen extension is for you, lets get started. homify is here to guide you through the steps required to design your kitchen extension.
If you have a very small kitchen in your house you may want to start the renovation by extending it. This may be a simple alteration, or it may take a bit of strategic planning. Many kitchen extensions require a wall to be removed to allow for more space. If you will be taking this road and removing a wall it is important to know if this wall is functioning as a supportive structure to the house or simply a room divider. If it is a structural wall it may not be possible to remove it. Before deciding on the final plans for your dream kitchen, be sure to get the original plans of the house. This will be essential in assessing structural walls and the exact dimensions of the space. Lay any new kitchen plans over the original house plans in order to assess the viability of the new design.
Now that you know what walls can be moved and the exact dimensions of the space it is time to start planning your design. Start with a pen and tracing paper. Place the tracing paper over the original house design and start sketching the layout of your kitchen. Do this as many times as possible with every option of layout you can think of. Be sure to include everything that is important for your family. Will you need a pantry to store food for a large family? Will you be doing a lot of cooking that may require two ovens? To get ideas be sure to flick through plenty of magazines, visit homes that you like the design of and ask friends and family for their suggestions and ideas. This kitchen was designed by Grupo Creativo.
The fittings in a kitchen are important to consider. This is where you will store the majority of your foods, appliances and kitchenware. It is also where you will be doing the majority of work on workbenches in the kitchen. Be sure to consider all functions that will be undertaken in the space, and ensure that you will have the space for all of them. The average kitchen will be used for cooking and preparing meals so will require space to prepare and cook the meal. If you also eat in the kitchen, consider a breakfast bar where the family can eat. If you also use the kitchen as a space to wash your clothes, consider having extra bench space or cupboard space for the laundry equipment, and don’t forget about the refrigerator and stove. When you have decided on exactly what fittings you want, it's time to measure up. Measure the space available for cupboards, cabinets, appliances and furniture. These measurements are most often made in millimetres, so be sure to measure accurately to avoid a costly mistake. This kitchen was designed by Bodrum Femas Mobilya.
Open plan living has become a popular movement in recent decades. It is a wonderful way of having a large expansive space in your house where the entire family can be together, whether they are washing the dishes in the kitchen, setting the table in the dining room, or watching television in the living space. It is a good way to share space within a house as the boundaries between these rooms could be moved depending on what was happening in the house; if there was a dinner party on, the dining room would spill out into the living room; if you are cooking up a storm, you could use extra space in the dining room. Consider having an open plan design in your new kitchen extension. It is a wonderful way to bring fluidity to your design.
If you have an older home, the rooms may be small and poky. This may create a problem when you want to extend your kitchen. In these circumstances you may need to remove walls in order to enlarge your kitchen space. Removing a wall is something you should consider carefully before acting upon. Certain walls in a house are there for structural support as well as a room divider. To discover which walls you can remove and which you cannot, consult your original house plans. If you have decided that you want to remove a wall, and you are able to do this without compromising the structure of your house, consider also the effect that removing this wall will have on other rooms. Is the next room a bedroom? Will this increase the noise level of this room?
Congratulations! You have now completed your new dream kitchen design. The next step is to consult an expert. Take a copy of your completed plan and book an appointment with a qualified kitchen designer or architect. They will be able to assess your design and help you to make any adjustments that will be beneficial to your dream kitchen. They will also be able to adapt your drawings to a professional scaled version that will be the basis for a 3d model. This model will give you a better idea of how the size of the kitchen will work and how the textiles, colours and materials look next to each other.
