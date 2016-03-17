Building a fireplace by yourself

The flue is one of the most important parts of a chimney. It connects the top of the chimney inside the house, through the roof onto the top most part on the roof. It can be made of brick or metal piping. It is while building the flue that is the best time for the chimney liners to be installed. Chimney liners are important as they provide a way of stopping the thick, tarry smoke from adhering to the walls of your chimney. In a metal chimney the metal liners can be simply dropped in place. For concrete liners, these are cast in concrete by pouring the concrete through a flexible hose. Be sure to seal the chimney on the roof, using metal flashing around the chimney in two places.

Having a fireplace in your home is a wonderful way of creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. A fireplace can also increase the appeal of your home when the times comes to put it on the market. If your home does not have a fireplace, consider installing one. It is not as costly or as complicated as you would think. First create your ideal designed fireplace, then sketch up a design. Consider what materials you want to build it from, and what sort of fire you are wanting to install. This will be the greatest influence on what sort of vent or chimney you will require. Creating your own DIY fireplace may require a bit of work, but it is a very rewarding experience, and you will have the satisfaction of building a fireplace that is uniquely your own. For more fireplace inspiration see; Which Fireplace is best for your home?