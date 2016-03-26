You love animals? Bring the spirit into your home!

Every animal lover shares their love for them and can converse for hours on the antics of their cat, dog, parrot or any other animal that they may have at home. So if you are already are a proud owner of a dog or a cat you may already be aware of the amount of care, attention and food it requires. But are you aware about the kind of dangers that may be lurking around your house that could be fatal for your pet? Even though your pet may tear or damage furniture and try to eat stuff off the table, you cannot be angry at it for a long time. The heart melting eyes of your pet and selfless love which is displayed every time they see you after a gap of few hours is enough for you to forgive it. Creating a home that is pet friendly is as important as creating a child safe home if you do not want to regret bringing a pet home.
Here are products designed by our experts who are pet lovers themselves and know you will love to display them to show your love for animals.
Did you know that cats have a tendency to scratch on wooden surfaces to sharpen their claws just as dogs have a tendency to bite on hard substances when they are teething as puppies. While your furniture is safe from dogs as they stop this chewing habit after growing up, cats constantly need to scratch on hard surfaces in the area they live in to fulfill both physical and psychological needs. So before bringing a cat home get a scratching post preferably made out of wood to protect your furniture and upholstery from being torn to shreds with sharp claws. These blocks of wood can be purchased at any carpenter store for your cat to use as a scratching post instead of expensive leather upholstery.
Staying at an apartment that does not allow pets? There is no need to be sad as animal sculptures can fulfill that need for a large or small pet in your house. While soft toy versions of dogs and cats are visually appealing and can be hugged and kept on the bed, they can be a little embarrassing for an adult to keep at home. Today animal sculptures of all shapes and sizes can be bought at stores that are made of porcelain, plaster of Paris, glass, wood and metal to suit buyers' taste and requirement. Want to show your concern for disappearing wildlife around the world? Then choose this heartwarming sculpture from Paul Smith Sculptures which has a little girl hugging a large polar bear. It can show your love for nature and create a sense of warmth and love in your home and can also be an icebreaker for conversation between first time visitors to your house.
No place for animal sculptures in a small apartment? Why not try to put up images or posters displayiing the quirky and fun loving side of any of your favorite animal. This poster of the cat from the beloved children’s book “Puss in Boots” with a solemn expression on its face can be a delightful addition to the décor of a child’s room a dull corridor between rooms. The realistic looking poster may not bring you the joy of a real cat but it can make you smile every time you look at its quixotic hat and rakish scarf around the neck like a bandit.
All pet animals are fiercely territorial and are possessive about their toys, sleeping rugs and bowls from which they take their meals and water. To have a happy and secure pet ensure that it has a specific place in the house to sleep instead of trying to get onto the bed or sofa. A pet is like a child and totally dependent on its owner for food and shelter so it is your duty to provide a comfortable couch for a pet dog or cat and also ensure that it is cleaned regularly. If you do not want to spend on a customized couch for your pet then repair an old sofa or couch and make it comfortable with soft cushions. While designing the couch for a pet remember that dogs and cats are as fussy as humans about sleeping quarters and will not like frequent changes if they are comfortable with a particular piece of furniture.
Even if you cannot keep pets due to personal restrictions there are always ways to have reminders about them around the house. Along with sculptures and animal posters you can have objects in animal designs at home like floor mats, fridge magnets, tea coasters and even furniture. This minimalist style woolen mat in the shape of a zebra appears as if a zebra skin is lying on the floor. The unique animal design mat can be used for children or adults to relax on while reading something or watching television and can make your house look like a house for animal lovers.
Before bringing a dog or cat home, ensure that there are no toxic houseplants at home that could cause death to the unwitting animal. Pets have little knowledge about houseplants like baby’s breath, poinsettias, azaleas, daisies and another 300 odd plant varieties that could be toxic for them. Pets have a tendency to tear into leaves and other small objects around the house out of playfulness or curiosity when they are alone at home without supervision and during these periods objects like plants, loose wires and cables can be life threatening as they can chew wires and get electrocuted or choke on the plastic. So besides taking care of your pet’s needs for food and shelter you also have to create a safe home for them.
To keep your pet safe and healthy, refer to these tips to make your home pet friendly.