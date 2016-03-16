How to create a stimulating kid's room

Which child wouldn't want their own personal slide in their bedroom? As shown in the image here, some beds have a built-in slide where a kid can joyfully slide down the slide in the morning or after a nap.These types of slides are proven to be safe since they are not too high up from the ground and the descending angle of the slides is not too steep. A slide is a great way to keep kids active and playful. If a bed paired with a slide is not preferred, then a freestanding slide can be added in the children's room. Since many sizes are available for slides, it will be easy to chose a slide that is appropriate for the allotted space in the room. Simply put, a big slide will fit in a large room and a small slide will be ideal for a smaller sized bedroom. One important factor to consider is laying a plush and comfy carpet a the foot of the slide to avoid unnecessary bumps and bruises for the little loved ones.