How to create a stimulating kid's room

When receiving the fantastic news that a new member will be added to the family, preparations must be made for that little bundle of joy. Every child's room is a space to laugh, play, dream and create. What better way to let a child venture into the realms of their imagination, than to provide them with a room where all their creativity can be explored. When faced with many types of activities such as playing and listening to music, painting, sports or reading, a child will have every tool in hand to have a fulfilling childhood. Exposing a child to various activities as aforementioned will ensure their development and personal skills are the best they can be. To stimulate their effervescent minds a few steps can be taken when designing the kid's room. When a room has a comfortable bed, an inviting play space and the appropriate decor to stimulate child's mind, it gives them every possible advantage to grow up happy and healthy.
Which child wouldn't want their own personal slide in their bedroom? As shown in the image here, some beds have a built-in slide where a kid can joyfully slide down the slide in the morning or after a nap.These types of slides are proven to be safe since they are not too high up from the ground and the descending angle of the slides is not too steep. A slide is a great way to keep kids active and playful. If a bed paired with a slide is not preferred, then a freestanding slide can be added in the children's room. Since many sizes are available for slides, it will be easy to chose a slide that is appropriate for the allotted space in the room. Simply put, a big slide will fit in a large room and a small slide will be ideal for a smaller sized bedroom. One important factor to consider is laying a plush and comfy carpet a the foot of the slide to avoid unnecessary bumps and bruises for the little loved ones.
Naturally, everyone should have a good nights sleep and a space to rest peacefully. A cosy bed should be first on the list when designing a little loved one's room. When the proper mattress is chosen, a theme should come next for the decor of the room. The image shown here is of a delightfully themed room where boats and navigation are at the forefront. When the room has decorative elements that remind of a theme like the sea as shown in the image, it sets the stage for hours of fun imaging being out at see exploring the world. The same concept can be used for any theme if the sea is not preferred. How about a zoo, a space or a princess theme? By decorating with one theme in mind, the children's room will transform into a space where imagination roams free. This design has been made possible by Samarina Projects.
Every child should have a space to play away the hours or a little hideaway nestled in their bedroom. There is nothing better for a child than to spend some time in a fort or a tipi for play time. Sometimes, building a fort out of blankets and chairs can become cumbersome for the parents, so opting for a tipi might do the trick. The current image is of a lovely tipi where a kid's toys are neatly tucked away. Spending hours at a time under the shelter of this tipi can be a dream come true for some kids. A hideaway to play with their toys or read a colourful book is a marvellous way to provide a kid with a fun space especially when living in a small house or apartment. A tipi can save room as well as being an area where toys can be stored.
For the best results when wanting to decorate a themed child's room, a mural or wallpaper can transform the entire atmosphere of the room. The astounding image shown here is of a space themed room with a grand mural of what seems like an asteroid and the rings of Saturn. Simply put, a mural or wallpaper will give a decorating edge to a kid's room because not much more needs to be added for decorating purposes. In this image, only a cool Tintin spaceship has bee added as a play space which correlates perfectly with the theme of the mural behind it. No other decorative element is needed to set the tone for space exploration which any child would absolutely love to spend time in. On the other hand if space is not what a child prefers, how about an underwater theme with a mural of sea life and colourful fish?
In every room of the home, there must be storage options to put away any necessary or relevant objects. A child's room is no exception to that. The only difference between a kid's room storage and storage meant for another room of the home is that a little imagination should be added to the equation. This means that colours, shapes and textures should be used to their best advantage. For example, the image shown here is one of a normal white bookshelf that serves as storage for a kid's room. The only difference this one has with a regular bookshelf is that lively and colourful boxes have been added into the mix to spruce things up. When decorating a child's room, using splashes of colour here and there is the best bet anyone could make to create a stimulating environment. Another storage option can be noticed with the cute bear hung on the wall holding toys in a net.
If a bedroom centered around one subject such as a space or underwater theme is not preferred, other options are also available. Making sure a child has a room that is nicely decorated will be just a fun as a themed room and this can also cater to older kids. The image shown here is a vibrant red room where creativity is paramount. A desk has been installed for homework and creative projects where a kid can sit comfortably on a cool punctured red chair. Also, a blackboard has been mounted to the wall to let kids draw on it. This clever idea will resolve the problem of kids drawing on every wall of the home even if they are not supposed to. A plush carpet has also been added in the room for a colourful input and a cosy atmosphere.