How to make the most of your tiny bathroom

When there is lack of sufficient living space, home builders often cut down bathroom space to make other rooms more spacious. And most people accept this without a choice as a bathroom is a functional space where you refresh yourself every single day. But having tiny bathrooms does not mean they have to be messy or depressing.

Most bathrooms depicted in home decor magazines may be bigger than your entire house! What smaller bathrooms need is a little bit of imagination and intelligent ideas. At times, even with less than a few feet of leftover open space, you may get to fit in a sleek bathtub! You just have to find the right person to do it for you.

Small bathroom spaces can be cleverly used to flaunt your creativity by fitting in everything you need without cluttering. So here are some easy hacks to get started.