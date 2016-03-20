Design a DIY Zen Mini Courtyard in Your Home!

“Karesansui” meaning dry landscape is the Japanese term for a Zen courtyard—also known as a Japanese rock garden. These gardens have become quite a rage amongst people looking to bid good bye to stress and negativity from their life. Having been used by Buddhists monks in ancient times for meditation, a Zen court yard is known for its therapeutic stress relieving properties along with enhancing creative flow and increasing concentration.

A Zen garden is made up of two core elements – rocks and sand- and may also include gravel, ornamental trees and grass. Rocks and stones are placed on sand or gravel in a way to symbolize mountains and islands. The sand or gravel bed is continuously raked to create sharp lines to symbolize flowing water. However, in today’s space crunch it is not always possible to create a Zen courtyard in our home. But if you are someone who is convinced of the therapeutic use of a Zen garden, but do not have the space in your home, then worry not.

We are here to teach you how to create your own mini Zen courtyard right in your room. A mini Zen courtyard is not only beautiful, but is also low maintenance and has the same therapeutic impact as an actual garden. Get armed with some sand or gravel, an empty container and some rocks or stones, and you are good to go.