A Simple Home with Irresistible Charm

A walk past this home with its modern looking picket fence and a cottage like structure will surely leave you smiling. The cottage-like vibe is one that transports you back to olden days, fairy tales and those delightful books by Enid Blyton. Manicured lawns and lush trees and shrubs surround the house with a cosy inviting feel.
You can almost visualise Red riding Hood taking a walk through the woods beyond the abode, and Goldilocks watching you from behind a tree. That’s the rare charm of this structure. This modern cottage by Fingerhaus GMBH is called Modernes Kunststuck – Frei Geplantes Kundenhaus – which literally translates to country side farmhouse. The simple yet imaginative style of this abode is endearing and beckons you to take a tour.
The cottage-like look and prettiness quotient takes over from the word go. This lovely white modern cottage sits quaintly amidst verdant greenery. The well maintained lawns look inviting as do the reclining rattan chairs in the back yard. A modern looking grill doubles as a picket fence and completes the look of the house with aplomb.
The charming living room is an affair drenched in simplicity. It takes the white hue from the façade and brings it inside to drape the clever contours of the ceiling as well as the in-built tall wall shelves. The hardwood flooring sharply contrasts the walls, and a dark grey leather couch sits on it with a plush beige rug. Artwork in blue as well as earthy looking vases and simple beige cushions complete the look. The back to basics look in this room will take your breath away.
The dining room is where the cottage-like vibe truly comes alive. The stone floor with the large tiles and double height glass sliding doors with black frames, will take you back to your favourite fairy tales. The dining table is a light-hued, polished, solid wooden affair with a bench that exhibits simplicity. Tons of natural light and a tall indoor plant bring the outdoors inside effectively.
The open kitchen is an epicurean’s delight with its stone floor and white kitchen island. Light wooden accents on the latter, provides visual treat. High chairs sit by the breakfast bar and windows flank the cooking countertop. A brown wall breaks the monotony of the dominating whiteness in its own classy, understated way.
The home will surprise you with many nooks and corners where the simple rubs shoulders with the whimsical and even rustic touches that warm the heart. This particular corner lies next to the dining room. The black stone flooring follows you here as well, and supports a chic cabinet in solid teak wood. The painting placed on top of the cabinet lends a romantic and charming aura to the nook.
This rejuvenating bathroom is an extremely simple yet sleek room with lots of modern touches to offset the stark quaintness oozing from the other rooms. It is a modern delight in black and white, with a linear quality. Straight lines come into play here – whether it is the bathtub or the sinks or the mirrors or the windows and door. Overhead and smart sconce lighting keep things interesting.
As our tour ends, it is not hard to realise that this pretty home has a stark modern quality that is nevertheless charming. The use of stone, hardwood, leather and solid wooden furniture is a wonderful play of textures worth your attention. Every room and area has a character of its own and the subtle cottage charm is a running theme that follows you everywhere! For more ideas, feel free to peruse this ideabook - A Dapper Home Where Creativity Meets Class.