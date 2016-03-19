A Simple Home with Irresistible Charm

A walk past this home with its modern looking picket fence and a cottage like structure will surely leave you smiling. The cottage-like vibe is one that transports you back to olden days, fairy tales and those delightful books by Enid Blyton. Manicured lawns and lush trees and shrubs surround the house with a cosy inviting feel.

You can almost visualise Red riding Hood taking a walk through the woods beyond the abode, and Goldilocks watching you from behind a tree. That’s the rare charm of this structure. This modern cottage by Fingerhaus GMBH is called Modernes Kunststuck – Frei Geplantes Kundenhaus – which literally translates to country side farmhouse. The simple yet imaginative style of this abode is endearing and beckons you to take a tour.