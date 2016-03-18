A Modern Home with Stylish Appeal

Various design schools routinely go through an evolution of sorts over years of tweaking and the application of eclectic touches, until a whole new design school and trend emerges. Contemporary designs are all about neat structures and simple lines. And when they are combined with a love for sunny, breezy spaces and minimalistic approaches, the result is heavenly.
With this home, the designers have managed to produce a decidedly stark modern look with oodles of style. They have united minimalism and modern design with an elegant undertone to create an abode which is perfectly functional yet close to nature. This house titled Lebensqualitat Spielt Die Hauptrolle – frei geplantes Kundenhaus, was designed by well known German home builders, Fingerhaus GMBH. And it’s ready to thrill you with its welcoming beauty.
The lofty villa sits proudly on a slightly raised mound and is surrounded by lush greenery and unending grassy fields. Stone steps lead to the front porch, while stone helps in the landscaping of the backyard as well. The use of glass and white for the exterior renders an elegant look.
The indoors are just as simple as the outdoors, with a relaxing minimalistic scheme of things taking over. The brown upholstery and the hardwood floors are the basic canvas from which the designers have drawn inspiration for warm interiors.
The futuristic angled white coffee table matches step with the contrasting polka dots on the retro pillows on the sofa. A wall-mounted TV and a low media unit in glossy white complete the look. Simple shelves also make an appearance for some neat organisation in this formal but welcoming living room. The clever positioning of flowers and fruits bring nature inside.
A unique modern style takes over in the dining room with a simple polished table in a typically Nordic structure. Much needed fun is infused through the use of chairs in shades of brown and white, which exude a decidedly designer vibe thanks to the subtle play of material and colours. Overhead lamps offer stunning lighting in the evenings while massive glass sliding doors allow natural light to flood the area during daytime.
The fireplace is right outside the sophisticated brown polished to perfection kitchen. This modern fireplace is a part of the wall, and offers a warm and cosy corner. Logs line the iron shelf on the side and a granite ledge lets you sit next to the fireplace with a mug of steaming hot coffee.
A low minimalistic platform bed, a tall glass vase of fresh flowers, and large glass doors for allowing natural light – that’s the subtle, stark yet homely charm of this master bedroom. The bed is a stunning expression of modern rustic design with polished wood in a mixed grain making a statement of sorts. The black and silver sconce lighting seals the deal for this room.
The nursery is a soothing yet stimulating affair in green and white, with lots of toys and storage strewn around. The space has been kept deliberately clear for some serious playtime. Simple artworks dot one wall while the rest of the expansive effect has been rendered effectively by the corner glass doors. The graphic rug adds fun to the room and balances the white and light brown Scandinavian furniture.
This house boasts of a forward thinking designer palette that makes use of simple strokes of décor and design elements. The play of colour and pattern makes subtle transitions throughout the space. The best part of this home is that there is no dearth of open spaces, which is where minimalism also makes a fitting entry, even as the home retains its comfortable bearings. Here is another ideabook to get your creative juices flowing – A Grand Sprawling Home for Lavish Living.