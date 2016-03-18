A Modern Home with Stylish Appeal

Various design schools routinely go through an evolution of sorts over years of tweaking and the application of eclectic touches, until a whole new design school and trend emerges. Contemporary designs are all about neat structures and simple lines. And when they are combined with a love for sunny, breezy spaces and minimalistic approaches, the result is heavenly.

With this home, the designers have managed to produce a decidedly stark modern look with oodles of style. They have united minimalism and modern design with an elegant undertone to create an abode which is perfectly functional yet close to nature. This house titled Lebensqualitat Spielt Die Hauptrolle – frei geplantes Kundenhaus, was designed by well known German home builders, Fingerhaus GMBH. And it’s ready to thrill you with its welcoming beauty.