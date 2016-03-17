A Sleek Mediterranean Style Home with a Modern Twist

Like a patch of eternal sunshine and a constant reminder of those lazy summer holidays, this home with its Mediterranean appeal sits pretty in an urban setting. It offers a relaxing vibe even as it stands as a sleek rendition of the otherwise quaint Mediterranean style of design and décor.

Markant & Nobel – Frei geplantes Kundenhaus by famed German home builders Fingerhaus GMBH is a home that exudes timeless summer charm even as it boasts of clean modern lines and a contemporary appeal. Luxurious and classic touches enter this property with great precision, even as simplicity becomes common fare in this villa.