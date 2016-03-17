Your browser is out-of-date.

A Sleek Mediterranean Style Home with a Modern Twist

homify Modern dining room
Like a patch of eternal sunshine and a constant reminder of those lazy summer holidays, this home with its Mediterranean appeal sits pretty in an urban setting. It offers a relaxing vibe even as it stands as a sleek rendition of the otherwise quaint Mediterranean style of design and décor.

Markant & Nobel – Frei geplantes Kundenhaus by famed German home builders Fingerhaus GMBH is a home that exudes timeless summer charm even as it boasts of clean modern lines and a contemporary appeal. Luxurious and classic touches enter this property with great precision, even as simplicity becomes common fare in this villa.

Pristine White Façade with a Hint of Grey

The Mediterranean look is epitomised by the pristine white façade and the sober grey rooftop with its standard flat slant, jutting outwards and supported by solid beams in white. The balcony in front and the porch make for a luxurious look and lush shrubs edge the property. The pretty façade draws the eye with its quaint pillars and railings.

Designer Entryway

The entry way makes quite a statement with its chic quotient and a distinct Mediterranean style of luxury. Yellow lights throw a glow on the stone floor as the black and glass double doors offer a stylish greeting. The mirror on the left wall and a sleek floating shelf on the right wall add character to the area, while the highs and lows of the contoured ceiling create an interesting effect. A touch of verdant green and slim pendant lights complete the look.

A Living Room that Stands Out

The living room has a distinct lodge like appeal with its slanting roof and high windows stacked in two rows. The modern looking fireplace stands to a side as simple white couches sit pretty in their linearity. A vintage, rustic chest acts as the coffee table and adds visual interest. The luxurious touches come from the decorative pillar near the fireplace, and vases as well as the poster style artwork positioned above a pretty wooden bureau.

An Airy Dining Experience

Close to the living room area, the airy dining  room glows thanks to a typical Mediterranean hue of cream on the walls. The stark wooden table with its upholstered chairs makes for a luxurious feel. Flowers on the table in a classic looking bowl and the pretty chandelier produce a homely yet elegant feel. The French windows and doors let in lots of natural light. The white rug below the dining table adds to the wholesome charm of this area and complements the dark wooden floor nicely.

A Warm Inviting Bedroom

Comfort is the best word to describe this bedroom. The décor here is inviting and asks you to put your feet up and sink into the luxuriousness of the space. The bed with its glistening fabric headboard and cosy arty cushions creates a classy effect, while the black patterned duvet adds a sophisticated touch. The simple linear bench at the foot of the bed is a sleek addition, and the bedside lamps bring in a classic touch. Large glass doors line one wall of this room as well, to let in tons of natural light.

A Terrace with Resort-like charm

The terrace invites you to sit back and relax – to forget the urban worries that you face in your day to day routine. Dark wooden panels line this space and reclining seats and a rattan sofa set offer sufficient seating space. A free standing umbrella provides shade on very hot days, while austere black planters support verdant shrubs.

This abode has a relaxing vibe from the word go. The Mediterranean feel soothes the senses even as the sleek and modern lines excite the visitor with a combination of classic touches. For more inspirations, check out this ideabook - A luxurious home with a charming spirit!

What do you like most about this tour? Please share with us in your comments below.


