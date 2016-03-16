A Home Filled With Elegance And Surprise

Modern playfulness is a new fangled notion in design and décor terms. Among many things, it involves bringing together structured peaks and putting them together in quirky angles for a sleek look. Casa 581 was designed by Patricia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, a group of well known architects in Curitiba, Brazil.
They have used a canvas of geometric lines and shapes to create a villa that attracts the eye with its quirky alignments and clean lines. The charm of the home lies in the fact that it follows a single colour scheme and marries various materials for a playful look. The home takes you on a walk through an urban fairy tale and gives you a designer quality happily ever after!
Structured slanting roof tops sit at a quirky tilt to give this home a whimsical vibe. Modern playfulness comes to the fore with a pointy entrance jutting out in to the horizon. The sleek façade of the home takes on elegant proportions at the same time with the help of a wide porch and two tall planters sitting on either side of the main door. Stainless steel railings and simple glass windows add to the subtle charm of the visually attractive façade.
The main hallway upstairs can be reached with the help of a sleek glass and tiled staircase. The attic like look is rendered here to retain the whimsical feel that runs through the property. The large windows welcome natural light into the home at any point of the day. The ceiling above is a play of layers and its highs and lows make for a dramatic effect.
The all white dining hall with the quirky ceiling is given some monochrome relief with high backed black leather chairs. The chrome chair legs and an all glass table help strike a balance. The interesting feature of this room is the massive glazing which separates the dining area from the chic and modern kitchen.
The kitchen is a statement of sophistication with its polished panels of wood and board as well as the play of glass and light. It takes a cue from the dining room, yet creates a unique look of warmth, as befitting a kitchen. The chrome appliances shine in their customised nooks while the large glass cabinet is the real show stopper! Grounding the look is the glass table with its smooth white chairs for a soothing breakfast counter.
The predominantly white master bedroom of the home brings in a whole new definition of class and sophistication with its wooden tones. Yet, playfulness makes a fitting entry with the help of the blue panels of light, recessed for a theatrical effect in the ceiling. The solid wooden structure housing the TV is a surprise that makes for a sleek look.
The luxurious white bathroom makes clever use of glass and mirror for a stunning effect. An indulgent Jacuzzi lies nestled in one corner for those times when you need to wash away all your exhaustion in style. Adequate provision for both natural and artificial lights ensure that the space is illuminated and airy at all times. The sleek sinks come with “floating” storage spaces underneath.
Casa 581 creates a space for many moods and takes on the character of the colours and material used, to make sure that you have an elegant setting with a unique look for each area. The villa is a grand play of luxury and liveliness, thanks to its quirky elements that find a place in every area of the home. The use of material like leather, glass and white walls creates a fitting canvas for eclectic design elements that leave a mark on the senses. Here is another ideabook to give you more inspirations – A retro home with a modern touch – Apartamento Jatoba.