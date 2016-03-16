A Home Filled With Elegance And Surprise

Modern playfulness is a new fangled notion in design and décor terms. Among many things, it involves bringing together structured peaks and putting them together in quirky angles for a sleek look. Casa 581 was designed by Patricia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, a group of well known architects in Curitiba, Brazil.

They have used a canvas of geometric lines and shapes to create a villa that attracts the eye with its quirky alignments and clean lines. The charm of the home lies in the fact that it follows a single colour scheme and marries various materials for a playful look. The home takes you on a walk through an urban fairy tale and gives you a designer quality happily ever after!