Which layout is best for my small living room?

This is the first furniture layout for a small living room. Invest in a small sofa and place it in the centre of one of the walls with a coffee table in front of it. However, remember to place your sofa at least a few inches away from the wall to give an illusion of a larger space. You can add small side tables on both sides of your sofa for added effect or storage needs.

If you have a fireplace in your living room, arrange the sofa on the wall opposite the fireplace. And if space permits, then you can even contemplate placing one or two single chairs in front of the coffee table. This will help you increase the seating space from 2 to 4. For additional décor, try using a wall unit in wood on the wall infront to give it some added appeal. Take care of proper lighting and see your small living room get transformed from drab to fab!