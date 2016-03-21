Which layout is best for my small living room?

A living room with smaller dimensions is no reason for you to compromise on the décor or aesthetics. The proper layout of a small living room requires just a bit of creativity and imagination, to increase its charm. So join us on our journey of discovering different layouts of a small living room which will not just help you make the most of every nook and corner of your available space, but will also help you up its visual appeal effortlessly.
This is the first furniture layout for a small living room. Invest in a small sofa and place it in the centre of one of the walls with a coffee table in front of it. However, remember to place your sofa at least a few inches away from the wall to give an illusion of a larger space. You can add small side tables on both sides of your sofa for added effect or storage needs.
If you have a fireplace in your living room, arrange the sofa on the wall opposite the fireplace. And if space permits, then you can even contemplate placing one or two single chairs in front of the coffee table. This will help you increase the seating space from 2 to 4. For additional décor, try using a wall unit in wood on the wall infront to give it some added appeal. Take care of proper lighting and see your small living room get transformed from drab to fab!
The second plan for your small living room is to make the most of the space by arranging your furniture in a corner. Try placing that sectional sofa or a classy armchair in one corner of the small living room. Now place an ottoman which can substitute a coffee table in front of the sectional sofa. An ottoman which doubles as a coffee table can also be used as it will help increase seating in your living room.
In case you choose to have a traditional coffee table over an ottoman, try and opt for tables which are not too ornate or bulky. Rather opt for the ones made of glass or acrylic to give an illusion of space.
This is the third layout that we suggest to all of you looking for tips on furniture arrangement in small living room. Place a small sofa in the middle of an open-plan space, alternatively known as floating, and create a conversation spot. Try investing in a backless sofa for maximum effect of open-plan space. Place a pair of armchairs on either side of the sofa or in front of it, an ottoman which doubles as a coffee table at the centre and easily make seating for three to five people in your small living room.
To bring all the furniture arrangement in small living room together, place a rug or carpet beneath the ottoman or coffee table, and see it bring the sofas and armchairs together. Remember however to let the rug touch the legs of the sofa and armchair for that binding effect. If you still want to lend an illusion of space, try choosing a sofa with exposed legs.
If you have been blessed with a built-in wall storage unit in your small living room, then make it the centre piece of your living area and arrange a small sofa or two or a couple of matching armchairs opposite it for maximum effect. The built-in storage wall unit of your small living room can be used as an entertainment and media unit and can house your TV and also your collection of books.
If you are planning to purchase a built-in storage wall unit in your small living room, then try to dedicate one entire wall to it or get one made which spans from floor to ceiling. Instead of a traditional bulky sofa, you can even contemplate placing two or four matching armchairs which will help create an aura of a large room by virtue of not being as bulky as a traditional sofa. Get a hint from this elegant wall unit designed by Lamco Design Ltd., suppliers of cabinets and cabinetry from United Kingdom.
Experimental enough to furnish your small living room without a sofa or arm chair? Then try making the most of your big window in the living room by placing a wooden framed daybed in front of it. This plan for your small living room will not only serve as a seating area while entertaining guests, but can also serve as a bed at night.
Accessorize it with cushions and throw pillows; a small coffee table or ottoman in front of it and a carpet to bring the coffee table and the day bed together. You can even go for inbuilt storage under your day bed, and enhance its functionality.
Have a bay window and a fireplace in your small living room? Then incorporate this last layout and transform your living room into a sanctuary. Place a pair of armchairs in front of the bay window of your living room. Your long sofa can be placed opposite to the fireplace for effective utilization of your living room’s small space. Keep in mind to always have armchairs in even numbers, so as to ensure that all your guests have someone to converse with.
Arranging your small living room is no rocket science. All it needs is a little effort from your side and sharp thinking. We hope that you will find the above tips to be useful, and create a living room which will become the envy of friends and family alike. Here is another ideabook to inspire you further – Decorate your small living room like a pro.