​You Don't Have to Live with the Ants!

Many people have tried these ant removal tactics with very little success. This may mean that there is a serious ant infestation in your area. This calls for some serious ant rid solutions. One of the more serious solutions for ant problems is a homemade borax bait. This can be relatively simple to make. Start by sourcing the ingredients; borax, white sugar and syrup. First combine the borax and sugar, use 1 part borax to 3 parts sugar and mix thoroughly. Next add enough water to mix into a thick paste. Finally add the syrup, use the same amount as the borax. Combine until it resembles a thick custard with a consistent colour. The mixture is now ready. Find appropriate traps to put the mixture in, this can be plastic containers, lids of jars or disposable plates. Place the traps where you have seen ants before. The ants will love this tasty treat and you will see them no more.

No one invites ants into their homes, and there is a good reason. Ants in your home can contaminate your food and can even give you a nasty bite, It is best that the ants stay away from the inside of your home. There are many ways to get rid of ants in the house. These can be as easy as using borax or the more natural methods of adhesive tape, lemons, flour, chalk or vinegar. You can also help to deter ants from your home by removing food and water sources. Leave surfaces in your home clean by wiping with vinegar or soap and water. These are just a few ideas on how you can get rid of the ants in your home. For more ideas on insects see Win the war against cockroaches.