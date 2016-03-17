Quick Home Upgrades that Deliver Big Results

Home upgrades are necessary from time to time, to keep your abode aesthetically pleasing and functional. But most people tend to shy away from these, often because they feel upgrades are time consuming or expensive. We beg to differ though. With a bit of creativity and thoughtfulness, a simple home upgrade can help you achieve stunning results!
So, are you struggling with ideas for your pending kitchen and bathroom upgrades? Well worry not; as we have listed below some extremely easy to implement tips that will help you in your home upgrade without costing you a bomb.
Do shallow scratches and nicks in your bathroom and other places bother you to no end? Your wash basin, countertops made of marble or porcelain, your wooden cabinet are all extremely prone to nicks and scratches. But you need worry about purchasing a new one if those ugly nicks and scratches have become too bothersome. All you need to do to is, hide those nicks and scratches by using a marker in the same colour as the area where you have those nicks and scratches.
Armed with a stain-filling touch-up marker, you should dab it on the scratches. Wipe off the excess with a rag and you are ready to go. However, remember that scratches can absorb lots of stain and turn darker than the surrounding finish so start with a couple of dabs, wait for it to dry and then re-touch for additional effect. For scratches that run deeper, invest in a filler pencil and use it to fill those scratches.
Accumulation of minerals dissolved in the water can clog your shower head and give you a cause of worry. But fret not. The solution is extremely simple. Since minerals can dissolve in an acidic solution, all you need to do is make a mixture of half part warm water and half part vinegar, and soak your showerhead in it for a couple of minutes. If it is too cumbersome for you to open your shower head, then try filling the above mixture in a heavy duty plastic bag and tie it around your shower head. You will see the flow increase dramatically.
For kitchen cabinets that have lost their shine, the oil-based (alkyd) paint is the best. Not only do they provide the best adhesion, but they also have more durable and harder finish. However, if you are not willing to put up with the strong odour, solvent cleanup and longer drying and curing time; then your best bet is the waterborne acrylic enamel paint that are as good as oil passed paint minus the smell and drying time. Get inspired by the beautiful mahogany and satinwood cabinets designed by Tim Wood Limited, kitchen planners from United Kingdom.
Do not worry if your expensive refrigerator or dishwasher has a couple of chips and scratches. We recommend that you buy a few small bottles of epoxy touch-up paint in the same colour or shade, and fill the chips and scratches in multiple thin layers. Do not try to paint the epoxy touch-up paint in one single thick layer as the result will be extremely tacky. So have patience and cover in thin and neat layers.
Want your old wooden furniture to look new minus the stains that it now has? Well buy stain markers in matching shade and apply on those scratches. The scratches will be conspicuous by their absence. Start with a lighter shade of stain marker and move on to darker shades if need be.
The sink is one of the most overused areas of the kitchen or bathroom, resulting in discoloured and stained cabinet floor. Address the ugly under-cabinet floor by buying squares of self-adhesive vinyl tile for your kitchen floor, and give your sink area a new look. Not only do they come cheap, but they are also very low on maintenance on account of having an easy-to-wipe-clean surface and thus are perfect for addressing the ugly under-cabinet floor.
Fond of keeping a small kitchen garden but do not have space in your kitchen? Well, when will your kitchen window come in use? Keep your precious potted herbs perched on a wire rack installed just in front of the kitchen window. Not only will this arrangement provide your plants with adequate sunlight, but it will also help you save on precious kitchen space and add a touch of green to your cooking area.
Want to add some extra storage space in your bathroom for towels, or in your kitchen for storing your cook books but not able to decide where? Well, make the most of the space above your kitchen or bathroom doorway and get a cookbook cubby or a towel shelf installed. You can even try this nifty storage idea in other places of your house like your bedroom or laundry. The space above the doors is one of the most underutilised areas and can be easily employed for storage purpose.
Get creative and make your own spice shelf for the kitchen to save you from buying duplicates. You can also utilize the inside of the doors of your kitchen cabinets for this project. You will thank us the next time you know where exactly to find those spices you are looking for.
Are you also one of the many who forget to use the rest of the bathroom wall after installing the towel bar? Well time for some fresh start then. Make the most of the wall over the towel bar and get a shelf installed. You can use this place for storing knick knacks, and adding to the charm of your bathroom. Just remember to mount the shelf high enough so as to allow easy access to your towels.
We are sure that our ideas will help you solve your home upgrade dilemmas effectively. So what are you waiting for? Get started on your home upgrade project and welcome your guests to a fresher looking home. Here is another ideabook to get your creative juices flowing – 6 Smart Storage Hacks for Small Spaces.