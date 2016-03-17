Quick Home Upgrades that Deliver Big Results

Do shallow scratches and nicks in your bathroom and other places bother you to no end? Your wash basin, countertops made of marble or porcelain, your wooden cabinet are all extremely prone to nicks and scratches. But you need worry about purchasing a new one if those ugly nicks and scratches have become too bothersome. All you need to do to is, hide those nicks and scratches by using a marker in the same colour as the area where you have those nicks and scratches.

Armed with a stain-filling touch-up marker, you should dab it on the scratches. Wipe off the excess with a rag and you are ready to go. However, remember that scratches can absorb lots of stain and turn darker than the surrounding finish so start with a couple of dabs, wait for it to dry and then re-touch for additional effect. For scratches that run deeper, invest in a filler pencil and use it to fill those scratches.