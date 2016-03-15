​Plant Tubs

Now that you have chosen the best pot for the plant that you want to grow the next step is the other materials you will require. The most important material is the soil you use to grow your plants in. Plants grown in pots and containers require special soil, normal soil is too heavy for these plants and may compact roots, cutting off their oxygen. The soil you choose for your plants must be the right soil for the plant you intend to grow. For annual flowers such as Lillies blend 2 parts peat with 1 part compost. This will make a richer mix for these flowers. If you intend to grow tomatoes or lettuce you will need a more fertile, moisture retentive soil, so mix I part peat, one part garden soil and 1 part compost.

Gardening is a wonderful, rewarding and relaxing past time, and you do not even need a large space to do it. A balcony or even a bright window sill is enough to be able to grow your own plants. It is in these smaller spaces that we can create a successful tub garden. Almost any plant; flowers, herbs and vegetables can be grown successfully in a pot or tub. It is simply a matter of choosing the plant that you want to grow, selecting the most appropriate container, mixing the soil and choosing the ideal sunny spot to put it in. Then it is time to sit back and enjoy your wonderful balcony garden. For more inspiration see Tips to bring nature into your balcony.