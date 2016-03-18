Awesome ideas to design your home on a small budget!

“Where we love is home- home that our feet may leave, but not our hearts”. This saying by Oliver Wendall Holmes, an American poet, perfectly sums up the importance of a home in every individual’s life. Home is a space where you can let down all your guards and be yourself, a space that you yearn to come back to even when pampered in the midst of seven star luxury.

Always holding a soft spot in the heart of the owner, all of us make an effort to design and decorate our home in a way that it becomes an extension of our personality. If you are someone who is looking for some quick tips on designing your home but are wary of spending a huge amount of money, then welcome aboard. We are here to discuss some cheap and effective tricks that will help you design your home without spending a fortune.