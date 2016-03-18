Awesome ideas to design your home on a small budget!

“Where we love is home- home that our feet may leave, but not our hearts”. This saying by Oliver Wendall Holmes, an American poet, perfectly sums up the importance of a home in every individual’s life. Home is a space where you can let down all your guards and be yourself, a space that you yearn to come back to even when pampered in the midst of seven star luxury.
Always holding a soft spot in the heart of the owner, all of us make an effort to design and decorate our home in a way that it becomes an extension of our personality. If you are someone who is looking for some quick tips on designing your home but are wary of spending a huge amount of money, then welcome aboard. We are here to discuss some cheap and effective tricks that will help you design your home without spending a fortune.
Yes, you read it right. Joining time banking in your city will certainly help you design your home without spending a fortune. Think of the prospect of an interior designer visiting your home and giving you valuable tips on home décor or a painter painting something exclusive just for your home without charging you a single dime. These are not too good to be true. Join a time bank and see this become a reality.
All you need to do in return for their service is spend the same amount of time they will spend on your home, doing some errands for them. It could be as simple as ironing their clothes for an hour in return for their hour spent designing your home or it could be something high end like providing them with IT services or something similar. The ball is completely in your court. So, sit back, think what services you can offer to the time bank of your city and see time bank slowly transform the design of your home without burning a hole in your pocket with the design costs.
free your stuffgroups in your city
The quote “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” is absolutely true; especially when it comes to home décor and designing. There are lots of people redesigning their homes and are left with items which they want to get rid of but which are in perfectly usable condition. So join a “free your stuff” group of your city and get some really good treasures to design your home without raising the design costs of your home.
We are sure your home will be filled with stuff you no longer use – from that left over jars of house paint to your child’s long forgotten tricycle. So exchange the unused stuff of your home with something useful for your home décor. There is virtually no limit to what you can get by joining the “free your stuff” group of your city when planning to design your home.
vintage hunterin the flea markets
This one is a no brainer. The décor items of your home need not be sourced from the most expensive of stores. Rather, when on a budget, turn to the flea market for designing your home without spending much. Flea markets are extremely important when decorating on a budget. All you need is a sharp and discerning eye to find out those exact pieces that will add personality to your home and up the style quotient too.
The potential of a flea market for designing your home is immeasurable and you can find almost anything here – from eccentric centre tables to ornate trunks which can serve as a coffee table, to a vintage mirror which can become the centre of attraction in your hallway. So visit the flea market on your next holiday, get some good bargains and design your home like a pro. Check out how a giant antique mirror has changed the look of this room designed by Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd. from United Kingdom.
If you do not have the desire to shell out huge amounts of money to buy that exclusive art work of a world renowned painter, then worry not. Just look around you for talent and I am sure you will find a less-known artist who will be able to create something that you adore at a fraction of the price.
Become a design talent scout in the literal sense, and commission your neighborhood painter or potter to make something exclusively for you. Little known professionals will, most of the times, deliver things beyond your expectation! So give them a chance. Who knows, you might be commissioning the next rage of the country. If you plan to become a design talent scout in a bid to design your home on a budget, remember to always go through their previous work and hire them only when you like those.
With the advent of Google and YouTube, nothing is impossible to learn. So start browsing through a couple of DIY home design videos and get started. From simple DIY home design videos to the more complex ones; the World Wide Web has everything and will take you step by step through the entire thing. The thrill of showing of your DIY product to your friends and family is immeasurable. So take out time and start your DIY home design project.
The last but definitely not the least amongst all the tips is to look in the basement of your parents. Who knows, you might find some treasure there. Like we mentioned before, you might find something you have long been searching in the flea market in your parent’s junk. And that too for free. So visit your parents, search every nook of their basement and come out with some memorabilia that you will treasure in your home.
Designing your home does not always need huge amount of money. All it needs is a little resourcefulness, zeal and a little creative thinking and your exclusive home would be ready without emptying your pocket. For more ideas, take a look at this ideabook – Change your décor on a shoestring.