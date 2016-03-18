This is how you should design your dream house

“A house is where all our stories begin”! Could the importance of your home be summed up in anything better than this? Almost every single one of us, irrespective of our social standing or cultural influences, tries our best to design our home in one of the best ways possible. We try to make our house an extension of our personality so that it exudes a warm and welcoming aura to one and all. From incorporating the latest design doing the rounds, to being creatively unique, there is no set rule to design a house.
You can take as much creative liberty as you want and make your house look as chic or as bohemian or as contemporary as you want. However, we are here to help you set some rules, for your own benefit of course, before you start designing your dream house so that the end result is as exciting and intriguing as you had intended. Well, no beating about the bush. Let us get straight to the tips that will help you design your house perfectly and without any mistakes.
Once you have decided to design a house, take time to look around and get inspired. There are numerous online magazines and websites including homify that will help you browse through hundreds and thousands of ideas that will come in useful while designing your dream house. Look for 360⁰ homify ideabooks and create your own with the pictures that stole your heart. Websites such homify also have sections on every room or area of the house, and will help you derive lots of ideas.
Do not restrict yourself to taking inspiration from a particular region or time period. Rather, just browse through a variety of ideas and pictures of house décor and design so that you have enough choices. Create a look book of your dream house and keep taking notes on everything that you like so that when the time comes for you to finally implement your grand idea, you have some ready reference.
Be realistic in your assessment. It would be of no use to contemplate building a walk-in wardrobe in your bedroom if you have a room of smaller dimension. So be realistic but certainly do not thwart all your dreams of that perfectly designed house. Rather, take multiple tours of your house with the eye of a professional and think on what has scope for improvement, what needs to be completely changed and what can still be used with a little or no modification.
Your dream house design needs to incorporate everything – things which are a necessity, some things that you desire, and a couple of things which can be described as luxury. However, hold no bars if your budget and space permits you to indulge in as much opulence as possible. Derive ideas from this gorgeous living area designed by Honeybee Interiors, interior designers and decorators from United Kingdom. Note how the interplay of vibrant shades, presence of a sunny bay window, a stunning chandelier and a cosy fireplace transforms a simple room into a lavish sanctuary.
Take a pen and paper, get your creativity flowing and start sketching your dream home design ideas. Draw, draw and draw more!! You don’t need to be Picasso to draw your ideas. Just take an initiative. Amazing ideas will come out. You can also use free and easy home design tools that even your grandma can play around with. Many free apps available currently, will help you try out your ideas in 3-D and see the overall effect your brilliant idea produces.
You can always try a new house design idea if you do not like the one you just tried and conclude on the idea that meets your definition of the perfectly designed home. Isn’t it much better than actually implementing it on your home and repenting the decision? Home design tools will help you save valuable time and money too.
Never be shy to ask for help. Try to join some house designing forums and discussion, like the one on homify, and discuss your ideas with a
professional. Let yourself be guided by an architect or an interior designer,
landscape artist, electricians, plumbers, carpenters etc. You can find plenty
of these professionals in the
professional section on Homify.
Contact them and ask for a cost estimate and see if it suits the budget you
have in mind. Also show them your initial ideas for feedback. This will help
you address all concerns at the start of your home design project, and help
minimize hassles later on.
Get down to some number crunching now. With your home design ideas in place, decide on what you want and what can be postponed or completely done away with. Then list down the approximate budget for each item on your list. Knowing what you want and how much of each you need or will cost, will help you do some math and get started. And if you do not have the money yet, give yourself a realistic deadline to arrange for the amount so that your dream of designing your home can be postponed but not shelved completely.
Well, now you can go ahead and build your dream house! With professional advice and cash arrangements in place and the designs in your hand, there is absolutely nothing to stop you. Indulge in designing a home which will be an extension of your personality and will become the envy of friends and family alike.
We can assure you that all your hard work and patience will not go down the drain. On the contrary it will help you design your home in a way that will make it evergreen and adorable. Here is another ideabook to get your creative juices flowing – How to choose building materials for your dream home.