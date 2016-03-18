This is how you should design your dream house

“A house is where all our stories begin”! Could the importance of your home be summed up in anything better than this? Almost every single one of us, irrespective of our social standing or cultural influences, tries our best to design our home in one of the best ways possible. We try to make our house an extension of our personality so that it exudes a warm and welcoming aura to one and all. From incorporating the latest design doing the rounds, to being creatively unique, there is no set rule to design a house.

You can take as much creative liberty as you want and make your house look as chic or as bohemian or as contemporary as you want. However, we are here to help you set some rules, for your own benefit of course, before you start designing your dream house so that the end result is as exciting and intriguing as you had intended. Well, no beating about the bush. Let us get straight to the tips that will help you design your house perfectly and without any mistakes.