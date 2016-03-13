Make your couch the star of your living room!

Different families exhibit varied décor styles in their homes; yet all of them face the same problem sooner or later. The choice of a suitable couch is one that nags them every time they open a décor magazine, or make rounds of décor and furniture stores. “Which couch should I choose for the living room?” is an eternal question.

The living room couch is a classic fixture that dictates the comfort quotient of a home. It is that piece of furniture that beckons you to sink in, first thing after a hard day at work, or a day spent shopping, or even with a book and mug of hot chocolate over the weekend. And if nothing else, it invites you to vegetate in front of the TV and enjoy hours of unadulterated fun when friends come over.

The choice of your living room couch, needless to say, is one that requires lots of thinking and careful consideration. Your lifestyle and your personal sense of comfort come into play when choosing the right couch. A family may need a sectional, whereas a bachelor pad can do with a cool three seater and a quirky chair to match. Read on to decode which couch could be the star of your living room.