Tips and tricks for storing wine at home

Since heat, sunlight, humidity and vibrations tend to spoil wine faster; it is ideal to keep your wine in a place which avoids all the above mentioned conditions. A classic wine cellar, preferably underground, thus becomes the perfect place to store your wine without letting it get spoiled. The dark under earth atmosphere and approximately 12 degree centigrade temperature of most classical wine cellars serve as perfect wine storage conditions.

In fact, wine has since centuries been stored under the earth in various regions around the world – from Roman catacombs to French wine caves. Even today, a classic wine cellar is the most preferred wine storage method by wine producers. And for all those of you who do not have a classic wine cellar under your house, the basement can serve as a cellar too. Just be careful to control the temperature; switch off the light and control heat and vibration, and wine storage at home will become a cake walk for you. Keep in mind to control the humidity of your wine cellar and keep it in between 60-80%.