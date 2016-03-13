6 DIY ideas to decorate your boring balcony

One of the reasons one often can't sit in one's balcony even if it has a beautiful view, is because of an annoying peeping tom or nosey neighbour next door. A simple way to fix this is to block your balcony from your neighbour's eyes with a metal or wooden divider like the one here designed by STUDIO EARTHBOX in Gurgaon. You can turn this divider into a plant holder by attaching shelves to it. You can also use Venetian blinds or Roman shades to get more privacy in your balcony. If you are looking to dress not just your balcony but also your windows, here are 6 interesting ideas.