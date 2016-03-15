A Luxurious Home with a Playful Twist

Infusing playfulness into sheer luxury is quite a feat! Playing with lines and colours to create a visually stimulating property is something, which requires the skill to masterfully alter edges with elegance. This home is all that and much more. A winner from the stable of Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kilaris, the Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas comes with an eclectic canvas of vivid and imaginative designs. It scores in the departments of sophistication and playfulness with equal fervour and offers you a space where you can just be!
This living room beckons you with its chic retro quotient which meets distinctive modern design elements. This great room is basically the playground where luxury and liveliness meet – and quite successfully so! The curved stairway almost comes winding down like a slide and the palm trees as well as the patch of greenery under the stairs create a winning look. White upholstery and polished wood act as the perfect folly to create a statement of sorts here!
To live here would be to own a slice of your personal heaven – or at least, that is what the designers decided to put forth with the impressive façade and back yard of the villa. To call it a yard would be an understatement – here is an expanse of fun and frolic with a beach-like pool of your own and pristine resort-like surroundings that usher in the retro feel from the word go!
The understated good looks of the entry way will hook and invite you inside. The white entrance is flanked on one side by a wooden wall which acts as a backdrop for pretty smattering of plants. The combination of stone on the floor and a glass brick wall creates a vivid sense of opulence and a wonderful combination of materials. Play is a focal concept in this villa, as we are soon to find out!
Sit down and enjoy a fancy meal with that mandatory glass of wine, or simply gather around with friends for some home cooked yumminess – now that’s what we call a happy meal! This dining room uses white as its happy colour and lays its soul at the feet of an eye popping work of art that hangs on a ledge atop the glass doors. The view of the outdoor lushness can whet the appetite of even the fussiest diner!
A curved counter top that defines the contours of the kitchen and a colour that literally pops – that’s not all that will grab your attention in this stylish space! The shiny overhead lamps and the recessed lighting make for a gourmet mood even as the outdoor view through the glass doors continues to follow you through the home!
The hard working design finally brings home a full on blast of fun and play! The blue kid’s suite is one that truly awakens your senses with its pop of colour even as the same soothing blue ensures that you get some restful shut eye when you need some nap time. The attention grabbing wall inset shelves combine storage with aesthetics wonderfully well.
We are sure you agree that the fun quotient is evident in every corner of this abode. The villa sets forth a tone of retro meets metro, even as the classic makes an appearance every once in a while. Materials like wood, glass, stainless steel come together to create an ambience of serene elegance even as fun comes bubbling to the surface with pops of colours and interplay of textures.