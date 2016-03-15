A Luxurious Home with a Playful Twist

The hard working design finally brings home a full on blast of fun and play! The blue kid’s suite is one that truly awakens your senses with its pop of colour even as the same soothing blue ensures that you get some restful shut eye when you need some nap time. The attention grabbing wall inset shelves combine storage with aesthetics wonderfully well.

We are sure you agree that the fun quotient is evident in every corner of this abode. The villa sets forth a tone of retro meets metro, even as the classic makes an appearance every once in a while. Materials like wood, glass, stainless steel come together to create an ambience of serene elegance even as fun comes bubbling to the surface with pops of colours and interplay of textures. Here is another ideabook to inspire you further – A Modern Abode with an Artistic Twist.