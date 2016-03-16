Create a Garden That Contributes to the Ecosystem

As in many parts of the world a backyard ecosystem will contain many nocturnal animals and insects. These animals and insects will be dormant and hide during the day and only at night will they come out. They depend on the day and night cycle on the earth for their life sustaining behaviours such as reproduction, feeding, sleep and protection. Evidence suggests that these behaviours can be disturbed significantly with artificial lighting. For this reason it is beneficial for your ecosystem to avoid artificial lighting such as security lighting and flood lights during the night hours. Consider also avoiding any unnecessary noise such as loud music. These will also affect the nocturnal organisms in your ecosystem.

A garden is a wonderful way to be able to view nature close up. Another way to truly take part in the lifecycle of nature is to create your own ecosystem. This can be as simple or as complicated as you want. Start by sourcing and growing local plants. This will be the basis of your ecosystem. If you are feeling ambitious create your own backyard pond. This will attract an entire ecosystem of its own with all levels of organisms being drawn to the life giving waters. Next, protect your pond from animals by planting high hedges. If you are starting out small on your ecosystem, consider constructing a compost heap and allowing the many insects to thrive in your garden. These insect play an important part in keeping the ecosystem healthy. These are just a few important tips in starting a backyard ecosystem. For more tips see 7Ways to Make My Garden More Interesting.