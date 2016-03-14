7 Cool Ideas for a Tiny Bathroom To Look Big

When there is jostle in living space, home builders often sacrifice bathroom space to make other rooms more spacious. And most people accept this move without much protest, as a bathroom is a functional space where you spend an hour or so every day. But don’t forget that a bathroom is where you rejuvenate your body and spirit too. So, even if you have are stuck with a tiny bathroom it doesn’t have to be unkempt or unappealing.
When you look for ideas, most bathrooms described in magazines may just be bigger than your entire house! What smaller bathrooms need is a bigger imagination. Sometimes, even with less than 5 feet of leftover open space, you may just fit in a bath tub! It is only a matter of finding the right person to do it for you.
As for the designs and ideas, tiny bathroom spaces can be a great place to show off your creativity by fitting in everything you need without cluttering. So get ready to have your guests go gaga asking you how you really did that! Here are some neat and simple bathroom hacks.
The age old trick of using mirrors to give a feeling of more light and space always works. For small bathrooms, use standard mirrors that are square or rectangle. Where possible, you can try using multiple mirrors in a horizontal space a bit higher than usual and have a small functional mirror placed by your sink. The multiple mirrors make the bathroom feel spacious while the functional mirror comes handy for shaving and makeup.
Alternatively, you can go for a mirror that runs the entire length of the wall above your sink. If your sink is in a corner, you can even have a huge mirror hung on the side wall for a spacious feel. Keep a note on the various natural and artificial light sources in your bathroom and where a mirror can be best hung so that your face is well lit when you are looking at it.
If you get your bathroom colours right, it can visually expand your space. Bathroom walls can fully or partially be covered in white tiles with a blue or grey ascent, which can lend a classy, spacious feel.
One of the most popular bathroom mistakes people make is when they pick the wall colour they forget the floor! Create a seamless feel between the floor and walls by picking colours in the same palette.
But, do keep in mind – with lighter shades come greater responsibilities – of cleaning the grime off the walls and floors. Bathroom is one place in your home that can get messy every day with toothpaste splatters, water marks and spills. If you are not in favour of white walls, then go for a lighter shade of blue or grey.
Mirrors only reflect, they do not reveal. So they automatically become a great place to store your toilet essentials. Smaller bathrooms often have medicine cabinets with a mirror door that serve a dual purpose.
With space constraints, it is important that you store only what is absolutely essential in them. Find space for everything else in your closet or other cabinets around your home. Bathroom mirrors can be made to look sleeker without frames and a cleverly hidden handle on one end. A great idea is to bring in a natural feel in the washroom, is by introducing a classic wooden framed mirror complete with a wooden cabinet.
Bathroom tiles come in both matte and glossy finishes. Working on the same principle as mirrors, shiny light coloured tiles allow room for reflection thereby creating an illusion of spaciousness.
If you choose to have glossy tiles, be sure to cover slippery areas with rugs. Being slippery is a common complaint people have with this type of tiles. You can also ask your contractor for non-slippery gloss finish tiles which have a rubber-like texture that provides more friction. Also keep in mind that it is hard to match gloss finished wall tiles with matte floor tiles. Gloss finish tiles may eventually lose some of their sheen in a few years which won’t matter too much as by then the walls would also match it.
Bathroom sinks are a great place to showcase your creativity and innovation. A smaller bathroom calls for an increase in floor space automatically making a wall hung sink a great choice. You obviously have to trade off the storage space but in return you get a better spaced out bathroom that is easier to clean.
The most recent type of sinks doing the rounds is the lean rectangular sink with a minimalistic faucet that ups the style quotient. Often, a bathroom idea like this can become the focal point of the bathroom. You can even choose a textured stone finish sink or one similar to a narrow bottomed glass dome adding a dash of colour to an otherwise light coloured bathroom. Fit your sink with an additional rod below to hang your towels.
Extend a natural connection in your bathroom by bringing in a clever non-space consuming object that adds to your bathroom’s style quotient. Indoor plants can add a lovely dash of freshness and colour to a well lit corner in the bathroom by the window. You can place the plant either on the window sill or on a high shelf. You can choose a ceramic pot or a rustic mud finished one depending on how you have chosen your bathroom’s finishing.
You can also add a small painting representing organic elements on one of the bathroom walls. Even with popular bathroom hacks, not everyone thinks of adding a painting to a bathroom so you can easily stand out with this trick. You could even decorate with an interesting seashell or a stone bowl filled with colourful pebbles or an odd shaped rock! Get inspired by this rustic bathroom designed by Regua Arquitetura, architects from Brazil.
A classic feature taken straight from a minimalist’s bathroom, minimal faucets exude style and sophistication. Centerset bathroom faucets are space efficient and just about any sink can accommodate these with two handles for hot and cold on either side. If the water temperature is not a problem, you can add a simple and thin faucet with a single handle. Good faucets can change the look of a bathroom transforming a mediocre space into something which exudes lavishness.
Small bathrooms can be a great place to showcase your creative side. And the best part is, you can do it even on a small budget! For more ideas, take a look at this ideabook – 8 Tips to Make Your Small Bathroom Cosy.