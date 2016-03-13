A Modern Home with Rustic Roots

Design is all seeing, all pervading. Design signifies many things. But more than anything else, design is a functional statement with oodles of foresight. The functional part comes from the pure living and liveable aspect of design that makes a property inhabitable. The foresight part comes from knowing what the home owners will want as they evolve into the unknown future – as their needs take on a new dimension with the advent of new life phases, as well as new circumstances and trends around them.
The team at Estudio 30 51 in Porto Alegre, Brazil seem to subscribe to this very school of thought. With the Casa Ventura M22, they have ushered in a whole new school of design ideas that makes the concept of modern rustic look like an amalgamation of past, present and future.
Rustic in our times is used to mean anything that is basic – any quality that takes us back to grassroots level. Well, in the times to come, straight lines and linear qualities of design will fit that definition of rustic, and become a grassroots thing.
This façade is an example of the same. The simple straight lines with the expansive open doors and windows, celebrates the very modern and minimalistic charm of the abode. The paved pathway winding around the villa makes for an equally simple and basic statement. White, grey and brick hues of the building are delicately balanced by the lush greenery surrounding it.
The entrance makes good on the promise of linear design. The earthy stairs pop out of a white, brick and wooden composition and create a welcoming look. The brick wall on the left with the bench against it as well as the lush foliage flanking the steps, make for an inviting statement of sorts.
The living room is a study in sensible yet comfortable design. It goes right back to the basics with white couches and pretty patterned cushions for a pop of colour. The shelves flanking the TV go right up to the high ceiling and are simple and utilitarian. Chic yet solid furniture and an unhindered view of the outdoors makes this room a winner!
The simple grey and white kitchen is a place where you can relax and let your gourmet instincts flow. The smooth, fluid lines hold on to the linear quality whether it’s the long countertop or the smart bar stools. The outdoor beckons lustily too!
The staircase is the piece de resistance of the home, thanks to the simple yet artistic way in which it has been rendered. A plant has been placed underneath to give people ascending or descending, a view of greenery peeping through the solid wooden planks. Recessed lighting lights the way.
The villa is replete with fun and quirky touches that pop out from the most unexpected corners. This bathroom, for example, is one such area. The taxi yellow sink sits pretty on a glossy white counter as wallpaper splattered with abstract renderings in myriad bright shades lines the walls.
While the Casa Ventura risks taking on boring proportions with its white and grey design, the pops of colour and quirky placement of elements like the staircase with the plant underneath, make for interesting touches that characterise this space. Modern minimalism is fast becoming a classic design niche. Despite its warehouse like stripped look, the abode accommodates comfortable and solid touches for a sensible, practical lifestyle. The designers have done a wonderful of job of bringing together various elements that successfully create a space for fun family time! Here is another ideabook you can peruse for inspiration – A Modern Home Surrounded by Nature.