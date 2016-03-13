A Modern Home with Rustic Roots

Design is all seeing, all pervading. Design signifies many things. But more than anything else, design is a functional statement with oodles of foresight. The functional part comes from the pure living and liveable aspect of design that makes a property inhabitable. The foresight part comes from knowing what the home owners will want as they evolve into the unknown future – as their needs take on a new dimension with the advent of new life phases, as well as new circumstances and trends around them.

The team at Estudio 30 51 in Porto Alegre, Brazil seem to subscribe to this very school of thought. With the Casa Ventura M22, they have ushered in a whole new school of design ideas that makes the concept of modern rustic look like an amalgamation of past, present and future.