A retro home with a modern touch – Apartamento Jatoba

Mellow touches of homeliness and zany design elements – that’s the stuff that designer dreams are made of. And for this house, those dreams seem to have come true. Apartamento Jatoba has been rendered by the prolific design team at Designer De Interiores E Paisagista Iara Kilaris, from Brazil.

The designers have managed to make this home a visual heaven and treat for the senses, with a generous medley of the modern and the retro, and a liberal sprinkling of the elegant as well! Touches straight out of the make believe world of Disney, as well as curves and contours that reflect retro chic qualities come together with soothing hues and pops of colours for maximum effect!