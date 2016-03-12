Troubled with Dust Infestation? These Tips Will Help

Another effective way of ensuring that dust does not settle and collect into those pesky dust bunnies is vacuuming. Running your vacuum cleaner once a week or even more frequently can ensure that dust does not settle in those ‘hard to reach’ corners. Dust has a way of finding the most difficult and remote corners to settle in, and before you know it you can have a handful of dust bunnies on your hands!

So make sure you vacuum behind couches and even behind the cushions of your couches. While you are at it, you must also remember to regularly get the filters and vents of your vacuum cleaner cleaned. The lint and dust tends to collect in the compartment built to suck in all the dirt, and this may need regular maintenance to ensure that your vacuum cleaner is in top shape to give you a clean home!

There are a variety of ways to combat dust. Dust is a trigger for a number of ailments and it must be cleaned out thoroughly and regularly for a more clean and healthy environment. Hence, we need to ensure that we use as much natural air as possible and incorporate maximum greenery around us, for a cleaner air quality. Removing dust is a matter of increasing the cleanliness quotient of your surroundings. While you are at it, you must remember to keep the area outside your home clean as well – it will do no good to let dust and dirt pile up in trash cans outside while the home itself is kept clean and free of dust! Here is another ideabook to get you inspired – The slacker’s guide to a quick home clean up.