Troubled with Dust Infestation? These Tips Will Help

A beautiful home and stress free environment is what makes a home a safe haven. But maintaining a lifestyle and home that is stress free takes a lot of work. One of the major areas of work is hygiene. In a world that is constantly throwing up toxic elements and creating pollution, it is of utmost importance to keep our surroundings clean for that healthy gulp of air every time you inhale. And one of the major irritants is dust bunnies. Layers of dust that fly up with the slightest of contact can lead to sneezing fits and even more serious ailments, leading one to ask, “how can I fight dust bunnies?”
The advent of summer and the prelude to monsoons are especially the times when homes and other spaces are most susceptible to the increase of dust content, thereby giving birth to those pesky dust bunnies! To ensure that dust bunny infestation does not happen in your home, follow these tips.
Dust catchers like too many rugs, items placed on open shelves and other knickknacks are most susceptible to dust. These items and the areas surrounding them usually gather dust which then turns into dust bunnies. The best way to combat this problem is to either roll up your carpets and put them away for the summer or to simply brush and dust almost on an everyday basis before you sweep and mop your home. This will ensure that the dust does not settle. Lint and other such material are also a source of dust and must be removed by regular sweeping and swabbing. Get rid of dust catchers for a less dusty environment.
High humidity is a factor that encourages the growth of dust bunnies. Basically, dust bunnies are the result of accumulated dust. There are various corners in a home – and many of them are not always reached in the daily or weekly cleaning ritual of sweeping, swabbing or vacuuming. So dust makes its home in corners and gathers into balls of dust, leading to the formation of dust bunnies.
Humidity is one way that encourages dust to collect and harms us eventually. Humidity keeps the moisture content in the surrounding air slightly high and heavy which helps dust to settle. So try avoiding high humidity to ensure that the dust does not get a comfortable environment to settle.
Let some air in and let those dust bunnies die a natural death! Higher humidity, mould and mildew are all factors that help dust bunnies grow. Mould and mildew especially, can be found in corners of the kitchen and the bathroom. The best way to combat humidity and other such factors is to open your windows and let some fresh air in. The fresh air will replace the heavy humid air that assists the growth of mildew and mould. Air conditioning is also a good way of airing a room.
Have a green thumb? Now is the best time to exercise it! And this is a way to combat multiple ailments. Having pretty indoor plants is not just a matter of making good décor choices. Plants also enhance the air we breathe in and increase the quality of hygiene within the home. Having plants in the home reduces the propensity of dust, thus reducing the growth of dust bunnies.
Plants are known to inhale carbon dioxide and other harmful gases and emit clean air that we can breathe in. Dust is also known to settle on the leaves and in the soil, because of the natural moisture found on plants, thereby reducing the risk of dust settling in other corners around the home. Take a clue from this gorgeous room by Clorofilia, interior designers and decorators from Mexico.
Dust your shelves and other nooks carefully and with a damp wipe first – this will help remove the dust fully. And while you are at it, do not forget to wash and dry your cloth wipes and rags as well. Dusting is a good way to ensure that you do not let dust accumulate. While most people use cloth dusters and wipes or rags, people also use paper towels to wipe down their surfaces. Keep a roll handy to wipe down and remove dust whenever you spot it.
Another effective way of ensuring that dust does not settle and collect into those pesky dust bunnies is vacuuming. Running your vacuum cleaner once a week or even more frequently can ensure that dust does not settle in those ‘hard to reach’ corners. Dust has a way of finding the most difficult and remote corners to settle in, and before you know it you can have a handful of dust bunnies on your hands!
So make sure you vacuum behind couches and even behind the cushions of your couches. While you are at it, you must also remember to regularly get the filters and vents of your vacuum cleaner cleaned. The lint and dust tends to collect in the compartment built to suck in all the dirt, and this may need regular maintenance to ensure that your vacuum cleaner is in top shape to give you a clean home!
There are a variety of ways to combat dust. Dust is a trigger for a number of ailments and it must be cleaned out thoroughly and regularly for a more clean and healthy environment. Hence, we need to ensure that we use as much natural air as possible and incorporate maximum greenery around us, for a cleaner air quality. Removing dust is a matter of increasing the cleanliness quotient of your surroundings. While you are at it, you must remember to keep the area outside your home clean as well – it will do no good to let dust and dirt pile up in trash cans outside while the home itself is kept clean and free of dust! Here is another ideabook to get you inspired – The slacker’s guide to a quick home clean up.