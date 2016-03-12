A luxurious home with a charming spirit!

Classic lines usually define good design. And Designer De Interiores E Paisagista Iara Kilaris – famed interior designers and decorators in Americana, Brazil have made the use of classic lines their very hallmark. They have taken the luxury quotient and upped it by many notches for this project – the Casa Parque. This villa is a state-of-the-art property that combines classiness with touches of the modern and an entirely opulent feel that will leave your senses aglow. The pristine interiors and the imposing façade will leave you spellbound as the style factor takes on a starring role!
The villa boasts of a beautifully pristine white façade that appears like an inviting fortress at the very onset. Verdant greenery and stone landscaping dot the front approach of the home and provides visual interest. As you go around the villa, you will find yourself walking on a luxurious cover of velvety green grass.
And before you know it, you will have arrived at the crystal clear swimming pool, a gazebo like open trellis with comfortable seating and pretty creepers growing on it, palm trees and an outdoor kitchen! With such luxuries outside, one can only begin to imagine what feats have been achieved inside the abode.
The foyer and staircase come into view once you enter the impressive villa. Tucked under a layered ceiling, the staircase with its simple yet sturdy railing disappears into a cloud of white goodness. Flanking the stairs is a patch of green, while a modern looking inlay work beckons you casually to explore more.
The swanky looking fireplace with its modern lines and monochrome magic sets the tone for the rest of the house. Concealed and recessed lighting on the ceiling renders a rich glow to the space. Mirrored planters with palm trees bring nature inside effectively.
Recessed lighting dots this space to add to the classy good looks of the contoured and layered ceiling. The stunning crystal chandelier over the dining table is a study in understated elegance, while the white dining table and chairs set themselves apart from the beige and black surroundings of the seating area nearby.
The opulent yet understated environs of this hall bring in a feeling of a life well lived. Silky drapes and a lively bunch of yellow flowers lend softness to the ambiance.
While the main kitchen is a brilliantly designed outdoor area, this kitchenette adds a dash of style with its graphic back splash and matching red glossy tabletop. Chrome appliances neatly line a white wall as glass windows offer you a green view while you cook up a storm!
A classy palette of beige and brown adorns one of the well appointed bedroom suites of the villa. Heavy tapestry gives a rich and restful look to the luxurious room while the contoured ceiling hides lighting that soothes the senses.
The headboard is a panel of pretty art fabric while compact shelves line the bedside so you can easily reach your night time essentials. Two identical sleek lamps have been suspended from the ceiling and they add to the amazing effect of the suite.
The Casa Parque is a rich statement of understated elegance and contemporary styles. It brings in classic lines and tasteful colour palettes to make a statement like none other. Beige, brown, white and black come together with fancy lights and heavy fabrics, to create a look that asks you to sink in, close your eyes and relax. For more ideas, take a look at this ideabook – A Stunning Apartment Bathed in Ethereal Beauty.