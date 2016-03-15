What tile pattern is right for you

The classic style of tile patterns have been used for a long time as a way to enrich the look of a room and give it a lively input. Some of the common tile patterns are known as: duquesa, fez, lucifer and kelim. The duquesa tile is usually hand painted concrete or ceramic tiles that, once assembled together on a wall, create a mesmerising image. The duquesa pattern is like having a plentiful field of flowers on the wall. As for the the fez pattern, it is based on a more geometrical approach that will be noticed once all the tiles are up. . It is usually of two main colours that, together,provide a lively decorative pattern on the wall. The lucifer tile pattern is mostly made of black and white tiles with a bold and twirling pattern in the tile. Once a few lucifer tiles have been laid together a striking design will pop out and jazz up the entire room. The kelim style consists of lines in a tile that can be straight, zigzagged, diagonal or any kind of angular direction. There is usually a dark and opaque colour on the background of the tile with the angular lines running across it.