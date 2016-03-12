Bedside tables that will blow you away!

The uncontested usefulness of a bedside table has been proven time and time again. Bedside tables can make life much easier. Right after waking up in the morning, having to get out of bed to turn off the alarm can seem like a tedious task for some. When reaching over to grab one's phone on the bedside table, it serves as much less of a hassle instead of getting up for it. Accessibility can alleviate small hiccups and save time. The biggest advantage a bedside table offers is: reachebility. Whether going to bed or getting out of bed, the first thing that most people will want to grab will be their phone. On another note, having a bedside table will complete the overall look of a bedroom where the bed is accompanied by a piece of furniture on each side. The bedside tables can match the look of the room or not, and still create balance in the bedroom. Having a space next to the bed to store important objects is a major bonus for any bedroom and having stylish ones will greatly improve the overall liveability of the room.