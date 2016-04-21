Bring some rural charm into your modern city home

Recycling is great, both for the environment around us as well as for showcasing your creativity in the best possible way. Recycled furniture add a nice rural touch to the home. You can get creative and come up with some really good hand made furniture for your house. Wood is a good material to play with when you want to create a rural effect and using recycled wooden furniture only helps in enhancing that further. You can get your DIY tools out and create nice pieces of recycled furniture as seen in this living room full of recycled wood.

If you are keen on using recycled wooden furniture for your home take a look at these ideas.