​6 Common Household Items You Don't Need. We Explain Why!

For those of you who have everything, and still want want yet another item to stuff into your overfilled drawers and cupboards, the steamer is for you. The steamer is advertised as the healthy alternative to other food making appliances. Many people purchased these appliances believing that simply owning a steamer would miraculously make them healthier and happier. Although the steamer is only an appliance; a pot which is filed with water, with a basket on top, which the food is placed and subsequently cooked. This can be done simply and just as efficiently with the items you already have in your kitchen. A simple pot and strainer work very effectively to steam food. For more ideas see Make your kitchen a convenient place.

In this modern age we are slowly understanding that a more simple way of life is the better alternative. To achieve this many people are reducing the possessions that they own, keeping only the essential items. This can be done very easily. There are so many items in our homes that are necessary. The kitchen is one room that is commonly full of items that are rarely used. Consider getting rid of many of these items. First look through your cleaning products, the harsh abrasive cleaners are not necessary, the cleaning wipes are also not needed, this can be done with a cloth. The plate warmer can be given away as plates can be warmed in the oven. The egg cooker is not needed as eggs can be cooked on the stove. The tin opener is not needed as there is a smaller and more convenient hand can opener. And that food steamer is just taking up space, food can be steamed in a pot. These are just a few tips for a simpler kitchen life. For more inspiration see Kitchen Storage.