6 ideas to transform your old bathroom into new

The bathroom is one of the first places we look while booking a hotel room. However, bathrooms at home are sadly the most neglected space when it comes to interior design. This is inversely proportional to the amount of time we spend in the bathroom on a daily basis. The bathroom is one of the first places we see in the morning and one of the last things we see before going to sleep. This makes good bathroom design essential not only for a beautiful looking home but also for a person’s mental well being.

While the ideal bathroom is large and spacious, most often that isn’t the case. But there is no reason for a small washroom to not look as good as an expansive bathroom. If you think it’s time your bathroom had a makeover, here are a few design tips to liven up your old bathroom.