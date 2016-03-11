Is your bathroom damp, dark and dingy? Does it look boring and small? Well don't despair, you don't need to invest in an entirely new bathroom. All you need to do is give your old bathroom a new look and doing so is a very simple task. Don't worry giving your old bathroom a fresh feel won't cost a bomb and you don't need to spend weeks renovating it either. Here 6 ideas to give your old bathroom a makeover in a budget and time friendly manner.
A simple way to give a tiny old bathroom a new look is to add more colour to it. Paint your walls, ceiling and even doors and windows in a appealing colour, opt for white tiles on walls and go for white coloured bathware. White makes even the tiniest of rooms look more spacious and airy, and will thus lend a fresh lease of life to your tiny old bathroom. The purple colour used in the bathroom here designed by Kiwi Project is a soothing colour and will help to make your bathroom a more relaxing space. Go ahead and see the difference.
The next step in giving your old bathroom a makeover is to change the flooring material. Forget the old boring black or white tiled floor and opt for interesting patterned tiles in Mediterranean style for the floor, like in the bathroom here, or go for a wooden floor or even a floor tiled in a single bright colour. If changing the floor is not possible in your bathroom but you want to add a bright element to it, you can paper the upper half of the walls in the bathroom with a bright wallpaper.
Now that the floor and walls have been transformed, ditch the retro bathware as well. A bathroom sometimes looks drab and old because of all the old fashioned black and white bathware in it. Opt for modern minimal bathware in white to add a sleek new touch to your bathroom. You can even try plastic laminate covered cabinets, which are both water proof and will blend beautifully with your sleek new bathware.
A boring old frameless square mirror often takes the zing out of a bathroom. You can fix this easily, by opting for a stunning new mirror with a golden metal frame like the one here. The more ornate the frame, the more dazzling will be the transformation of your bathroom. And go for other shapes apart from square or rectangle, introduce an oval or round framed mirror in gold, bronze or silver in your revamped bathroom to make it look even more stunning.
And if you are going for a golden metal frame for the mirror, opt for bright golden taps and bathroom fittings as well to give a consistent golden touch to your old bathroom. Classic ornate taps and bathroom fittings in golden, bronze or even silver colour with marble or stone inlay work add a luxurious touch and will definitely transform your bathroom into a dazzling beauty.
Finally, you can have less cabinets in your bathroom and increase the available free space and go for shelves built into the wall. But to prevent these inbuilt shelves from looking boring fix tiny lights on each shelf and perhaps opt for an interesting tile or texture for that particular wall. These top lit shelves designed by SDA DESIGNS in Mumbai show exactly how to do it. If you are looking for ways to indirectly light your home, here are 6 great ideas.