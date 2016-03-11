Give your old bathroom a makeover

A simple way to give a tiny old bathroom a new look is to add more colour to it. Paint your walls, ceiling and even doors and windows in a appealing colour, opt for white tiles on walls and go for white coloured bathware. White makes even the tiniest of rooms look more spacious and airy, and will thus lend a fresh lease of life to your tiny old bathroom. The purple colour used in the bathroom here designed by Kiwi Project is a soothing colour and will help to make your bathroom a more relaxing space. Go ahead and see the difference.