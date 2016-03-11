​Prepare Your Home for Spring!

Another great way to introduce spring into your home is with accessories. Spring calls for a new décor in a home. Fill your home with all things fresh; natural bright colours, fresh flowers, floral prints and light fabrics. Consider using fresh flowers together with vintage tableware to create a centerpiece. Change the bed linen to lighter and brighter shades and accessories this with a daring and bright coloured cushions. Freshen up a drab winter bathroom with some bright orange textiles. Bring plants into the home with a vibrant and fresh herb garden planted on the kitchen windowsill. This acts as not only an attractive accessory, but also a practical feature providing delicious herbs to home cooked meals.

With spring just around the corner, now is the time to start thinking about preparing the house for the new season. This does not have to focus on the annual clean, but the wonderful ritual of opening up the stuffy winter house to the fresh air and sunshine that is spring. Start this by doing the annual clean, when this is done, the fun can begin; change curtains to allow the natural light to flood in, bring colour into the house with textiles, introduce plants and flowers to bring nature indoors and accessories by bringing these elements together to create a fresh, natural and crisp atmosphere. By preparing your home for spring you will be able to fully enjoy the best season of the year. For more ideas see Skip the Cleaning Stress – 7 Amazing Tips.