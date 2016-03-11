Simple and small Indoor Garden Ideas for your Home

Though the image associated with a garden has landscaped lawns under a clear blue sky, a garden doesn’t necessarily have to be outdoors. With large bungalows making way for modest apartments, indoor gardens are becoming increasingly popular. Gardening has not only aesthetic benefits but is also a form of light exercise, and has been proved to be a good stress buster. Along with adding colour and beauty to home interiors, indoor gardens help purify the air and thus make your house a healthier place to live in.

Indoor gardens are of many types and can be small or big, depending on how much space you have available. Container gardening is the easiest and most common form of indoor gardens. Simply put, a container garden is an assortment of containers with plants growing in them or a large container with an assortment of plants growing in it. Windowsills also make for interesting indoor garden sites. Staircase landings are also well suited for growing such gardens. Plants can also be grown as part of furniture on table tops or on room dividers. And vertical gardening is another form of indoor gardening that is increasingly becoming popular in homes, cafes and offices.