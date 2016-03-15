How to Cut a Brick Wall Opening

If you're going to install new windows, doors, or access panels into brick walls, you will need to cut an opening into a brick wall. Without any prior experience, this can hard be a hard task to accomplish, however with some guidance and proper instructions, you should be able to manage the task efficiently.

With this idea guide, you will learn how to plan the entire process, which tools to use, how to cut an opening in a brick wall, and how to knock down a wall properly. We hope this idea guide will give you the confidence to try this DIY project at home and succeed! It's always good to pick up a new skill, although knocking down brick walls is a unique skill to have, you never know when it might come in handy again.