How to Cut a Brick Wall Opening

If you're going to install new windows, doors, or access panels into brick walls, you will need to cut an opening into a brick wall. Without any prior experience, this can hard be a hard task to accomplish, however with some guidance and proper instructions, you should be able to manage the task efficiently.
With this idea guide, you will learn how to plan the entire process, which tools to use, how to cut an opening in a brick wall, and how to knock down a wall properly. We hope this idea guide will give you the confidence to try this DIY project at home and succeed! It's always good to pick up a new skill, although knocking down brick walls is a unique skill to have, you never know when it might come in handy again.
The first thing to do is to design or sketch a plan of where you would like the opening to be in the brick wall and how big the opening should be. Is the opening meant to be for windows or a door? What type of windows are you going to install? What are the exact measurements of the windows or doors you would like to install? These are some of the questions you should answer before you start to design and sketch the plan.
Keep in mind that you have to try your level best to be as accurate and precise as possible, especially when it comes to measurements and marking the location of where you are going to cut open the wall. Unfortunately, you cannot uncut the wall once it's done, and you're not going to be able to install your windows or doors properly if you don't get it right the first time. There's no space for mistakes when it comes to this DIY project.
Before you start cutting into the brick wall, set the cutting depth, and use a ruler or a stick to mark the depth. Decide on the depth you require based on the measurements of the windows or doors you want to install.
Keep in mind that before you cut an opening into the brick wall, you need to install a lintel first above where you want the hole to be. A lintel is basically a horizontal support of timber, stone, concrete, or steel across the top of a door or window which will ensure that the wall remains properly supported and won't collapse under its own weight.
The most efficient tool you can use to cut an opening in a brick wall is an angle grinder. Prepare a dust mask, safety glasses, and earplugs so you're not affected by the dust and noise pollution. Once you start cutting into the wall, lots of brick dust will be kicked up so you will need to be prepared to protect yourself.
Start cutting the vertical lines first, and move on from there. One good tip is not to push too hard on the angle grinder and just let the machine do its work. This way you will get a cleaner cut.
After you've cut along the lines you marked out for the hole to be, you will need to loosen the mortar between the bricks. To do this, use a hammer drill and masonry bit to drill holes in the mortar between the bricks you want to remove. This is quite easy to do as mortar is much softer than brick. Simply knock the bricks out of the wall rather than using excessive force.
The best way to knock the bricks out of the wall is to use a mash hammer and brick bolster to remove the bricks from the opening. Then, carefully hit the near edges of the opening to preserve the clean edges of the bricks. Be extra careful when removing the top bricks close to the lintel as you don't want to disturb the position of the lintel.
Finally, just dust off the opening and sandpaper the edges so that they are clean cuts. Now, the opening in your wall is ready for your new window or door. You can also choose to cut out patterns or ventilation holes in your walls for better air circulation at home, just like the wall pictured here.
We hope this idea guide has been informative and clear.