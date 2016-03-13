The best affordable garden pathways!

Garden pathways don't have to be expensive to look good. In fact, the more costly, labour-intensive, formal pathways tend to stick out like a sore thumb in the garden, while the cheaper and more casual pathways blend in better. The more affordable garden pathways tend to look like they've been in your garden forever, and look more natural compared to the artificial manicured look of some expensive garden pathways. The affordable garden pathway ideas featured here also save time and energy as they are not as labour-intensive. You can build this paths in a week without breaking your back or your bank account.

Why create garden pathways in the first place? Well, garden pathways mark the safe places in your garden to walk, so that you don't trample on plants or stumble over rocks and thorns. Garden pathways also give your garden a sense of completeness, dimension, and charm. There are many different styles of affordable garden pathways to choose from, and it is up to you to determine not only which style suits your garden the best, but also which style you can commit yourself to creating and maintaining. Let's browse through some of these creative ideas for affordable garden pathways shall we?