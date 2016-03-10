​7 Things You Should Consider Before Switching Baths and Showers

You have just moved into your very first house. It is not your ideal home, there is much that needs to be done to turn it from affordable home to an ideal home. One of the first things is the bathroom. A complete overhaul is needed. This is a great opportunity to create the dream bathroom. The first thing to consider is what to include in your bathroom; a bath and a shower? a bath over a shower? or just a shower? Many modern bathrooms are being constructed with only a shower. This can save precious space in the modern house, although it is said that a house without a bath can be more difficult to sell. When deciding whether to have a bath or shower in your bathroom, there are few things to take into consideration; the size of your bathroom and who will be using the bathroom. If there will be young children in the house, a bath may be a better option, whilst older people prefer a walk in shower. homify has done the reading and found the top 7 considerations before switching baths or showers.
When it comes to bathroom planning, designer have come a long way in being able to fit a lot into a small space. It is now possible for a complete bathroom including a bath, shower and toilet to fit into an incredibly small space. This means that space plays a less important factor in choosing what to include in your dream bathroom. Consider instead how you will use the bathroom. Are there people living in the house that enjoy a long, hot soak in a bath? If there are, then a bath might be a good option. If your residents are all shower users, then it may be an option to include a larger, walk in shower instead of a bath and shower.
One factor that often gets neglected when considering whether to have a bath or a shower in your bathroom is the water system. The household water system indicates where the water comes into the property, how and where it is heated and how it is distributed around the house. The positioning of these things can affect they way a water system operates and therefore where you are able to locate showers and baths in the bathroom. When redesigning a bathroom ensure that you refer to the water system that already exists in the house. This may influence things such as where the hot water will be supplied and how long it will take for the hot water to reach this position from where it is being heated.
If you love to spend hours soaking in a tub, or have young children who need to be bathed, a freestanding bath is a very good option for your bathroom. There are many bathtub designs and materials to choose from; from the traditional claw foot ceramic bath to the modern copper bath. Freestanding baths are becoming more popular in recent times. They represent a sense of elegance and sophistication that is difficult to find in a built in bath. These baths are better suited to a larger bathroom, as they allow you to walk around the bath and enjoy the curves and dimensions from all angles. If considering a freestanding bath, think about placing it in the centre of the room, to allow ease of cleaning. Be aware also of the weight difference of a freestanding bath as they tend to be a significantly heavier than a built in bath. This stunning bathroom was designed by Andrea Picinelli.
Now that you know what you want to include in your new bathroom it is time to draw up the plans. Ensure that you use a tape measure to get an accurate idea of the dimensions of the space. This will be important when ordering items like a bath, a basin or any shower screens. As well as the bath, shower and basin, you will also need to consider the fittings for the bathroom. The biggest of these will be the tiles. Tiles will be required for not only the floor, but the splash backs near the basin, around the bath and for the shower enclosure. One of the biggest mistakes of DIY renovators is to purchase insufficient tiles. This can be a big problem when trying to find more stock of the more unusual tiles. Be sure to order more than required to allow for breakages and mistakes in measurements.
A walk in shower is a wonderful option, whether you have a bath or not. They provide a good amount of space to be able to move around freely. There are many advantages to having a walk in shower; walk in showers tend to be larger than other showers, giving you the freedom to arrange things as you like in the space. Walk in showers tend to be made to fit the space, making them very flexible in design. They can be as simple as three or four sides of glass, or as elaborate as glass, tiles and a window. The design possibilities are virtually endless. This large walk in shower is a great example. The huge shower is made of two sides of attractive brown tiles, a glass screen and a window, which allows plenty of natural light to enter the shower space.
Modular showers are prefabricated shower units that come as a sealed unit with a smooth white gel coat finish. There are many advantages to having a modular shower unit. They are very easy to keep clean with virtually no maintenance. The lack of tiles in these shower units means that there are no spaces for mould or moisture to sit and breed bacteria. This makes these modular shower units on of the most hygienic types of showers available. These showers are also very easy to install, ideal for the DIY home renovator. Many of them come in a flat pack, ready to assemble and install yourself. This shower was made by GK Architects.
If you have decided a built in bath is for you, and you have chosen to install it yourself, there are some important tips to follow. One of the most important things to get right when installing a bath is to seal the bath properly. If this is not done right, it can lead to bath leakage, which may damage the structure of your house. Before starting to seal the bath ensure that all surfaces are clean, dry and free of any old silicon, debris and dust. For best results fill the bath with water before starting to apply the sealant, otherwise the sealant may stretch with the weight of the water later and lose its seal. After applying the sealant ensure that you finish the seal by using your finger or the finishing tool.
When it comes to the bathroom in a house, there are usually two schools of thought, shower people and bath people. This can be a difficult choice when there is one of each in the same household. When renovating the bathroom how can you choose what to include? A bath? A shower? Or both? There are many advantages to either and both of these options. Consider the water system in your house when deciding on a bath or shower. Consider also whether to install a modular shower or create an original walk in shower in the space available. Also consider whether you want a freestanding bath or to install your own built in bath. There are many exciting options available in your new dream bathroom. For more inspiration see 6 Small Bathroom Ideas.