​7 Things You Should Consider Before Switching Baths and Showers

If you have decided a built in bath is for you, and you have chosen to install it yourself, there are some important tips to follow. One of the most important things to get right when installing a bath is to seal the bath properly. If this is not done right, it can lead to bath leakage, which may damage the structure of your house. Before starting to seal the bath ensure that all surfaces are clean, dry and free of any old silicon, debris and dust. For best results fill the bath with water before starting to apply the sealant, otherwise the sealant may stretch with the weight of the water later and lose its seal. After applying the sealant ensure that you finish the seal by using your finger or the finishing tool.

When it comes to the bathroom in a house, there are usually two schools of thought, shower people and bath people. This can be a difficult choice when there is one of each in the same household. When renovating the bathroom how can you choose what to include? A bath? A shower? Or both? There are many advantages to either and both of these options. Consider the water system in your house when deciding on a bath or shower. Consider also whether to install a modular shower or create an original walk in shower in the space available. Also consider whether you want a freestanding bath or to install your own built in bath. There are many exciting options available in your new dream bathroom. For more inspiration see 6 Small Bathroom Ideas.