An Ultramodern Home with Luxurious Touches

Blending opulence with modern, minimalistic forms of architecture is a fine act of balance. There is always a risk of doing too much or too less. But this house on K R Road in Bangalore, unite luxury and contemporary sleek designs seamlessly. It is the brainchild of Single Pencil Architects & Interior Designers, and echoes the soul of the city which is the technological hub of India.

It may interest you to know that Bangalore is a cultural melting pot with high end residences, which are increasingly adopting creative and functional decor styles. In this abode too, you will come across simple but stunning designs which are redefining the way present day houses are being planned and adorned. So let’s take a tour to find out more.