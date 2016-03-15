An Ultramodern Home with Luxurious Touches

Blending opulence with modern, minimalistic forms of architecture is a fine act of balance. There is always a risk of doing too much or too less. But this house on K R Road in Bangalore, unite luxury and contemporary sleek designs seamlessly. It is the brainchild of Single Pencil Architects & Interior Designers, and echoes the soul of the city which is the technological hub of India.
It may interest you to know that Bangalore is a cultural melting pot with high end residences, which are increasingly adopting creative and functional decor styles. In this abode too, you will come across simple but stunning designs which are redefining the way present day houses are being planned and adorned. So let’s take a tour to find out more.
White and golden shades combine with light-hued wood in this bedroom for a lavish effect. The headboard of the bed features a striking pattern, and extends to become a part of the ceiling! The ceiling itself flaunts gorgeous floral designs and concealed lighting to produce a mellow, tranquil mood. And the most interesting aspect of the bedroom is that, the profuse use of white on the walls, closet and bedside table doesn’t appear monotonous at all. Rather, it enhances the beauty of the glossy marble flooring effectively.
Brown, white and beige rule this chic and bright living room. Comfy white sofas offer adequate seating for everyone. The floor, walls and ceiling celebrate the purity of white, but the monotony is intermittently broken by wooden accents. The wall housing the television features elegant geometric panels that add visual interest and depth. Three simple pendant lamps hang over the television, while recessed and concealed lighting illuminate the rest of the space. A couple of shiny metallic vases and a long white vase complete the look.
The interesting dark wooden panelling behind the white and grey bed is nothing short of a fashion statement. The sparsely furnished bedroom stands out because of its ceiling design too, which reflects the quirkiness of the wooden panel. Cool grey stone tiles line the wall on the left. And on the right is a wall to wall closet, which provides adequate space for organising stuff. The bedside tables are affixed to the wall, and appear to be floating. The trendy night lamps placed on them, add a hint of style to the room.
This modish and thoughtfully designed kitchen primarily makes use of grey and white, with touches of dark wooden accents. The kitchen island is perfect for chopping vegetables, arranging dishes and such. An adequate number of drawers below the L-shaped kitchen countertop is ideal for storing crockery, cutlery, dish towels and more. Note how a simple, linear steel structure supports ladles near the windows. One of the walls is lined with grey stone tiles and shows off artworks. A couple of tall vases and high chairs seal the deal!
We are in love with the false ceiling of the dining space, for obvious reasons. It features bubble-like designs with exquisite concealed lighting for a charming ambiance. The false floor which supports the smart brown and white dining table is also “lighted” aesthetically. A massive window lets in sunshine during the day, and is accompanied by a row of lively potted plants. You surely must have noticed the serene image of the Buddha on the wall near the window. It is undoubtedly the icing on the cake!
Corners should never go to waste. And it is easy to understand why, when you glance at this futuristic workstation. Dark tones of wood combine harmoniously with soothing white, to concoct a space where you can read or work with ease. Neat open and closed wall shelves provide the necessary storage space. And a stack of floating drawers adds visual interest, besides being utilitarian. Since the table is an extension of the wall cladding, floor space is saved too.
