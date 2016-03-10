How to mix warm and cool colours in different rooms

A colour spectrum is not just made of many hues of colours, but these colours are then sub-divided as warm and cool colours. Colours used in our homes can impact our mood and feelings in many ways. So while choosing different colours for different rooms, keep in mind how these colours interact with each other. Instead of going for an all warm or an all cool colour palette, mix and match warm and cool colours in your home. If all this sounds too complex, don't worry. Here is a simple guide to mix warm and cool colours in different rooms of your home.
The kitchen is a space where most people feel comfortable with a warmer shade as it is a space dedicated to food. But warmer colours tend to make a room hotter and in the hot and humid weather of India, cooking spicy hot food in a warm hued kitchen can often feel like burning in an oven. So mix and match warm and cool colours in the kitchen too to make it a more comfortable space. A kitchen like this one designed by NEERAS DESIGN STUDIO in Chennai balances the warmth of the maroon cabinets by the cooler undertone of grey that dominates the rest of the kitchen.
Nobody likes to have a cold meal. Eating as an experience is about warmth and bright colours. Thus you should do up your dining area in a predominantly warm colour scheme and use happy colours like yellow, orange, red and pink on a neutral base like white or cream. But adding dash of cool colours like the blue writing on the posters here, helps to balance out the chirpiness of warm colours and will make your dining space look more beautiful.
The living room is where you entertain most of your guests. Thus you need a perfect blend of soothing cool colours and inviting warm colours to create a comfortable vibe in this room. A living room like the one here has the perfect balance of cool green plants and prints on cushions and warm maroon armchairs and bright red prints on cushions. These blend together against a backdrop of things in neutral shades, like white walls, ceiling and coffee table, and grey sofa's.
The kids bedroom is another space like the living room where on can mix and match warm and cool colours in equal measure for a stunning effect. This magical bedroom designed by WELCOME STUDIO shows exactly how this can be done. Cool blue walls find a contrast in bright red chair and cushions, while the rest of the room is dressed in neutral shades. But even the neutral shades have a cooler or warmer undertone—the grey bedding and rug has a cooler undertone, while the wooden tree house bunk bed and study table have a warmer hue.
The bedroom is one's personal sanctuary where one can relax and unwind. Thus cooler colours are better suited for the bedroom as they have a more calming effect. But a hint of warmth in a cool coloured bedroom can make it look better. Like in this room which has a predominant cool green scheme which one can see in the bedding, paintings and even plants, but the warm undertone of the beige brick wall and wooden furniture balances out the coolness of the green and gives it a happier vibe.
Most people go for cooler shades in the bathroom. But if you want to stand out from the crowd, try something different like this multi-coloured bathroom which has many shades of both cool and warm colours. It is a vibrant mix of cool blues, greens and purples and warm reds, oranges and yellows. Here's another multi-coloured bathroom that mixes colours from both sides of the colour wheel. Another way to make your bathroom stand out is through lights, here are some lights that will make your bathroom shine.