How to mix warm and cool colours in different rooms

A colour spectrum is not just made of many hues of colours, but these colours are then sub-divided as warm and cool colours. Colours used in our homes can impact our mood and feelings in many ways. So while choosing different colours for different rooms, keep in mind how these colours interact with each other. Instead of going for an all warm or an all cool colour palette, mix and match warm and cool colours in your home. If all this sounds too complex, don't worry. Here is a simple guide to mix warm and cool colours in different rooms of your home.