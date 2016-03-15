A home that embraces the future!

Life is all about moving forward, isn’t it? So why shouldn’t your home reflect the same? Today, we will take you on a tour of a mansion which is not just luxurious, but extremely futuristic too. Designed by Single Pencil Architects & Interior Designers in Bangalore, this house named Prabhakar, is a medley of brilliant concepts, superior building materials and a love for openness.
Bangalore is considered to be the technological hub of India, and is not just home to sharp minds but also sharp architecture. The contemporary structures of this city reflect the influence of different cultures, schools of thought and an affinity for modern innovations. Abodes are also constructed keeping in mind the fact that the inhabitants would surely want to enjoy the beautiful weather of Bangalore. Prabhakar is not just the home to a family who desire opulent living, it is also an example of how creative ideas can work wonders.
As we step into this lounge, our attention is instantly drawn towards the remarkable false ceiling. Crafted exclusively for this abode, the ceiling appears to flaunt “flames of hidden light”! The wood and glass panel adjacent to the blue and white sofa is aesthetically appealing, and offers privacy as well. Its beauty is accentuated by the circular wall decor made of mirrors and an exquisite pot. The round, white coffee table is both smart and fun. Premium quality veined marble and granite unite on the floor, to produce a lavish effect.
This living area is simply breathtaking with its false chequered ceiling made of wood! A mix of concealed and recessed lighting creates unique visual interest, which leaves you staring for a while. Quirky semicircular sofas in a sophisticated shade of blue provide ample seating when you are watching the large television with friends and family. Pristine white cushions contrast the blue hue nicely. Textured wall cladding in striped pattern, shows how blue, white and beige can combine to create magic. The light tone of the stylish granite flooring completes the look of the living space.
A bedroom like this is a haven of bliss when space is no constraint. But what caught our eye is the false ceiling designed like a set of piano keys. The colour palette for this otherwise minimalistic room is focused on shades of brown and white. The space beside and below the windows have been cleverly utilised for storage purposes. During the day, natural light easily permeates the nook and cranny of this bedroom through the windows, which also let in ample fresh air.
Take a close look at this bedroom to appreciate why less is more! The wall opposite the bed has been intelligently used for work and storage needs. Chic rectangular box shelves have been tastefully arranged to support knickknacks or mementos. The sleek workstation is an extension of the minimalistic wardrobe and occupies minimum floor space. A modish revolving chair and a decorative vase in the corner make this spot perfect for brainstorming. Don’t miss the tufted appearance of the wall cladding next to the bed.
What we simply adore about this bedroom, is the striking lighting design which moves across the wall behind the bed and works its arty magic on the ceiling. The triangular shape of the ceiling has helped the lighting design to achieve its full potential. Large windows keep the room sufficiently ventilated and illuminated during the day. And the fancy light produces an otherworldly ambiance in the evening. The bed is poised on a light-hued wooden platform on the marble floor. And the wall on your left, features animal print wallpaper to infuse additional excitement into the space.
The time has come to bid adieu to old boring shelving units. And no one knows it better than the owners of Prabhakar. Note how almost an entire wall in this bedroom has been devoted to entertainment and showcasing of decorative objects. The shelving unit below the television is like an array of steps leading you from the window to the door. It can effectively house CDs, remotes, wires, gadgets and more.
And the quirky shelving unit “branching out” around the television is apt for displaying quaint figurines or simple artworks. On a different note, the concealed lighting behind the mirror on your left takes the decor of this room to a whole new level too.
