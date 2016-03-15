A home that embraces the future!

Life is all about moving forward, isn’t it? So why shouldn’t your home reflect the same? Today, we will take you on a tour of a mansion which is not just luxurious, but extremely futuristic too. Designed by Single Pencil Architects & Interior Designers in Bangalore, this house named Prabhakar, is a medley of brilliant concepts, superior building materials and a love for openness.

Bangalore is considered to be the technological hub of India, and is not just home to sharp minds but also sharp architecture. The contemporary structures of this city reflect the influence of different cultures, schools of thought and an affinity for modern innovations. Abodes are also constructed keeping in mind the fact that the inhabitants would surely want to enjoy the beautiful weather of Bangalore. Prabhakar is not just the home to a family who desire opulent living, it is also an example of how creative ideas can work wonders.