Struggling to learn a new language? Here is how your home can help you!

Learning a new language can be very challenging, but there are several ways you can use your home to help you learn a new language in a fun and inspiring way. This idea guide will discuss some tips on how you can add a few simple things to your home to help you learn a new language fast, easy, and efficiently.
Based on how memory and learning works, you will have to revise whatever you've learned every week, then every two weeks, and then every month to make sure that it transfers from your short-term memory to your long-term memory. So leave reminders around your home to help you register the new word into your permanent memory. Let's browse through these ideas and see how we can do that shall we?
The TV and radio can also be used as a learning tool to learn a new language. So, make sure you make the TV area is comfortable, and put the radio in a place like the kitchen so that you can listen to your language programs while you're cooking.
You can watch movies in the language you're trying to learn with subtitles in your preferred language. The same can be done with songs. See how you can use everyday things at home like the TV and the radio to learn a new language in a fun way? We sure hope this is pumping up your motivation! Remember to always give yourself a treat for your progress.
The best way to learn a new language is to keep reminding yourself of the new words you have learned. You can use your house to help you do this. One way is to put up fancy blackboards in places where you usually sit for some time like this cozy little corner pictured here.
A cheaper alternative is to buy chalkboard paint and apply it to suitable spaces. The great thing about chalkboard paint is that you can even make furniture into a chalkboard. Actually an even cheaper alternative is to simply write directly on the wall with chalk. You can always rub it off with a wet cloth, but it's not as easy as with the real chalkboard and might get a bit messy.
The idea is to let your home remind you of new words you've learned. The walls can speak to you if you let them!
Make space for a small book shelf in each room of the house, and don't leave the bathroom out! As you might imagine, there's usually some spare time in the bathroom, sitting and waiting. The more you surround yourself with books in the language you're trying to learn, the more likely you will pick it up and actually read it. Of course it's always about location, location, location. So, place small bookshelves in places you're likely to pick it up.
Online tools are important for you to learn a new language, so make sure you keep your home office or wherever you usually place the laptop tidy. A neat space can help you concentrate better, and make learning a new language more efficient. Organize your home office so that you have all your files and notebooks in a place you know where to find them. The simple yet elegant Scandinavian style wooden home office pictured here is designed by Innauer-Matt Architekten, architects based in Bezau, Austria.
The environment in which you learn can make or break the learning process. Choose relaxing colours like green to help make the learning process less stressful. Adding a few splashes of vibrant colour can also be a good idea to create a visually stimulating learning environment. Use pictures of your favourite things to motivate you and captivating quotes to inspire you.
Depending on your personality, colours that are too calm may put you to sleep, so go for colours with more energy like orange or yellow if you need more of a boost. Play with textures and patterns too for a wholesome feel.
Set up a cozy living room and invite
tandem language partners as guests to your home! This could be a great way of meeting new people, socializing, and also learning a new language at the same time. Having conversations is the best way to learn a new language. We hope you have found the tips here to learn a new language using your house helpful and beneficial.