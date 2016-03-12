Struggling to learn a new language? Here is how your home can help you!

Learning a new language can be very challenging, but there are several ways you can use your home to help you learn a new language in a fun and inspiring way. This idea guide will discuss some tips on how you can add a few simple things to your home to help you learn a new language fast, easy, and efficiently.

Based on how memory and learning works, you will have to revise whatever you've learned every week, then every two weeks, and then every month to make sure that it transfers from your short-term memory to your long-term memory. So leave reminders around your home to help you register the new word into your permanent memory. Let's browse through these ideas and see how we can do that shall we?