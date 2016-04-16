A Small home with a big secret

When we think of our dream houses, we imagine mansions on a sprawling lush landscape or an incredible villa facing the clear blue waters of the ocean. But what if your dream house could be narrow and small too? Today we tour a stunning house designed by FingerHaus GmbH, home builders based in Frankenberg (Eder), Germany, who built a small house reminiscent of the tiny houses in the fairy tales we read as kids. Narrow, modern, and innovative, this house took on the challenge of a narrow plot and built this beautiful house that combines a colonial and modern style.
Step into this tour and enjoy this pint sized house that's sure to impress!
Combining two styles—colonial and modern—the designers have given this house a unique and personal style. The exterior of the house features a plethora of white-framed windows with a vibrant gable roof perched above the modern building. A small backyard with shrubbery and a dining area gives this place a charming look and style.
The living room of the house is designed with a transitional style, featuring weathered wooden floors and pearl white walls and ceiling. A deep brown velvety sofa set is placed on the side of the room, giving the space a beautiful contrast. Various decor accessories are placed in different corners of the room for an enhanced style.
Browse through these living room designs and get inspired to decorate your own!
Modern, sleek, and stylish—these are the words to describe the dining room that's parallel to the living area of the house. The open layout of this house makes it look more spacious and allows a generous flow of natural light into the house. A 6-seater two toned dining table with an avant garde design further accentuates the modern decor of this space. A dark wall lamp hangs from the ceiling, illuminating the dining area with a warm glow.
Simple, minimalist, and elegant, the bedroom is designed with a hint of elegance. The rich wooden flooring of the room blends beautifully with the white ceilings and walls. The designer has placed the bed in the center of the room with two table lamps on either sides and a stunning spherical wall lamp above the bed.
Minimalism meets modern style in this bathroom, the final room of this charming house. Designed in tones of pearl white and dark grey, the bathroom is simple but has an aura of elegance. To add a burst of colour, the designer has placed flowers on the vanity. A tiled bathtub rests in the corner of the bathroom and two wall lamps are added to irradiate the room with a mellow glow.
We have come to the end of this tour. If you enjoyed this and wish to experience more for inspiration, take a look at this modern house with a tropical surprise.