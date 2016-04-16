A Small home with a big secret

When we think of our dream houses, we imagine mansions on a sprawling lush landscape or an incredible villa facing the clear blue waters of the ocean. But what if your dream house could be narrow and small too? Today we tour a stunning house designed by FingerHaus GmbH, home builders based in Frankenberg (Eder), Germany, who built a small house reminiscent of the tiny houses in the fairy tales we read as kids. Narrow, modern, and innovative, this house took on the challenge of a narrow plot and built this beautiful house that combines a colonial and modern style.

Step into this tour and enjoy this pint sized house that's sure to impress!