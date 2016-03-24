A Stunning Villa With A Fantastic View

Sleek, bold, and unconventional are the words to describe modern design and architecture. Architects and designers in recent years have flocked towards modernity and have implemented elements of this style in their designs. Today on homify 360° we tour an architectural beauty, the brainchild of Vavien Design, an architectural firm based in Tokat, Turkey. The boldness and sheer marvel of modernity shows itself in the gorgeous architecture of this villa. Let's explore this house and enjoy a slice of modern style.