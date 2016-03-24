A Stunning Villa With A Fantastic View

Sleek, bold, and unconventional are the words to describe modern design and architecture. Architects and designers in recent years have flocked towards modernity and have implemented elements of this style in their designs. Today on homify 360° we tour an architectural beauty, the brainchild of Vavien Design, an architectural firm based in Tokat, Turkey. The boldness and sheer marvel of modernity shows itself in the gorgeous architecture of this villa. Let's explore this house and enjoy a slice of modern style.
Cubed and symmetrical, the exterior of the house is designed to shock and awe. The designer has implemented the sharp lines and the geometry of modern design with the beautifully framed balconies that seamlessly flow from the bedrooms. With the looks of a puzzle, this villa showcases perfection with its cubic design. Have a look at these balcony designs for more inspiration!
A deep grey wall with a dark gate, trees and planters, and an incredible view surround this villa. The square glass windows and glass balcony welcome you at the entrance of this villa. A two-tone contrasting colour palette further accentuate the modern style of this beautiful home.
The designer has styled this villa with an open layout for a generous inflow of light and air, and also to incorporate a spacious feel. Car parking space for two cars is designed below the glass balcony of this villa.
Contrasting shades of white, brown and green dominate the plot of this villa, including the gorgeous pool area in the backyard. A wooden deck surrounds the pool and features deck chairs with a seating area to host gatherings or pool parties with family and friends.
This bird's eye view of the villa marks the end of this tour. A multi-storey structure designed in a typical modern fashion, this villa tantalizes your senses with its incredible beauty. This villa is more than just a home; it's a getaway you can experience every day. For more ideas on home design, visit this modern home with a luxurious charm.