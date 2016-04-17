An Eclectic Apartment With A Floral Surprise

There's something so magical and serene about the season of spring. The blossoming of new flowers, the pleasant weather, and the incorporation of floral into everything makes it one of the most loved seasons of the year. Now imagine experiencing spring every day in the comfort of your home. ArchDesign Studio, an architectural firm based in Brazil, gave this gorgeous Green Village Residence a floral makeover by styling the interiors of the apartment with a plethora of floral elements.
So let's begin our journey into floral wonderland, shall we?
The designer has seamlessly designed three rooms—dining room, living room, and media room—to flow into each other, highlighting the open layout. This space is designed with an eclectic style and is further accentuated with floral elements sprawling across the rooms. The media room wall features a floral inspired wallpaper that covers an entire wall. Small plants and planters are placed across the rooms for a tropical element.
As visually appealing and stylish this apartment is, the designer has also styled the space to be a place of comfort. The living room features a comfortable two seater beige cushioned sofa set with a lush rug on the floor, making it the perfect place to unwind after a long day. A tall planter is placed in the corner to bring in a natural element to the room.
Have a look at these media room designs for more inspiration.
The media room is designed to be functional, efficient, but also stylish. The contrasting colour palette and patterns enhance the eclectic style this room is designed with. Subtle white shades of the curtain and cabinet blend beautifully with the solid and patterned wall. Flowers and planters are placed in the corners for a vibrant and natural look.
This gorgeous dining room marks the end of this incredible home tour. While the layout is designed to be simple, the decor furnishings are accentuated with an eclectic style. The designer has placed a stunning three-tone chandelier with black pearl drops above the patterned 6-seater dining table. The bold design and style of the dining room blends beautifully with the simple and minimalist style of the kitchen.
Go on a virtual tour and experience the life of a Hollywood star with this luxurious apartment.