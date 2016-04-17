An Eclectic Apartment With A Floral Surprise

There's something so magical and serene about the season of spring. The blossoming of new flowers, the pleasant weather, and the incorporation of floral into everything makes it one of the most loved seasons of the year. Now imagine experiencing spring every day in the comfort of your home. ArchDesign Studio, an architectural firm based in Brazil, gave this gorgeous Green Village Residence a floral makeover by styling the interiors of the apartment with a plethora of floral elements.

So let's begin our journey into floral wonderland, shall we?