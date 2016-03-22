A Modern Home With A Luxurious Charm

Modern architecture and interiors have taken over the world of design and have appealed designers and architects across the globe. The bold combination of sleek lines and curves, the avant garde decor choices and the opulent colour palettes is what makes modern architecture and interiors so appealing. Iara Kilaris, an interior designer and decorator based in Americana, Brazil, incorporated the striking elements of modern style with a luxurious twist in her project, Apartment Indaiatuba. Rich decor furnishings, subtle colour palettes, and luxurious elements give this apartment a look of sophistication and elegance.
Today we tour this gorgeous home and experience the blissfulness of luxury through this virtual tour.
Bold curved lines, well-placed lighting, and a gorgeous colour palette give this living room a visually pleasing look. The designer has fashioned the space with lush velvet furnishing in subtle shades and styled the flooring with an expansive velvet rug for added style. A geometric panel dominates the centre of the room, providing space for the television and other media devices. The designer has also added tropical elements to the decor in the form of planters in the corners of the living room.
The subtle colour palette and bold curved lines make their way into the decor of the dining room as well. A patterned dark coloured wall graces one side of the dining room, standing out against the neutral backdrop of the space. The designer has furnished the space with an 8-seater dining table in contrasting shades, a gorgeous chandelier, and planters for a tropical touch.
Shiny white panels, a large glossy picture of the Eiffel tower and chic bar stools enhance the style and decor of the kitchen space. The two-tone colour palette gives the kitchen a neat and sleek look, further accentuating the modern style it's designed with. The designer has incorporated candle wall lights above the kitchen island to illuminate the place with an appealing glow.
A complete contrast from the other rooms of the house, this bedroom is designed with a rebellious style. The haven for an artist, the designer has styled the walls with guitars and an expansive picture of a city at night. The deep colour combinations of purple and grey lend an eclectic and personal style to this bedroom.
Nothing says opulence and Hollywood luxury like the interiors and decor of this bedroom. Pastel shades spread across the room featuring in the linen, on the walls, and the decor accessories. The designer has styled one wall of the bedroom with a full length mirror that faces a vibrant painting.
This home is what dreams and luxury is made of. We have now come to an end of our tour.