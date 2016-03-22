A Modern Home With A Luxurious Charm

Modern architecture and interiors have taken over the world of design and have appealed designers and architects across the globe. The bold combination of sleek lines and curves, the avant garde decor choices and the opulent colour palettes is what makes modern architecture and interiors so appealing. Iara Kilaris, an interior designer and decorator based in Americana, Brazil, incorporated the striking elements of modern style with a luxurious twist in her project, Apartment Indaiatuba. Rich decor furnishings, subtle colour palettes, and luxurious elements give this apartment a look of sophistication and elegance.

Today we tour this gorgeous home and experience the blissfulness of luxury through this virtual tour.