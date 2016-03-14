A Modern House With A Tropical Surprise

Curved lines, bold decor, and interesting combinations are what makes modern home style so well-loved in the design world. Iara Kilaris, an interior designer and decorator based in Americana, Brazil, channelled the finesse and the chic elements of modern style into the Casa Ipiranga but further enhanced the dynamic of the house with a tropical surprise by adding natural elements on the outside and the inside of the house. The simple yet bold design of the house makes it aesthetically appealing and makes you want to come back for more.
Today, we explore the interiors of this gorgeous house and hope you get inspired to design your own dream house.
Designed in neutral tones, the entertainment room of this house is simple but elegant. Curved lines, well-placed lighting and contrasting tones complement the modern style of this room. A wide brown wooden panel sits on one side of the room, providing space for the TV and other media sets. The designer has furnished the space with a large grey sofa set, adding an element of comfort as well as style to the entertainment room.
The neutral backdrop of the kitchen is highlighted with a vibrant tone to enhance the style of the kitchen. The designer has added a pop of colour to the decor of the kitchen with the red countertop, bar stools and utensils. Three spherical wall lights hang from the ceiling, illuminating the kitchen with a warm glow.
The simplicity of the modern style reflects in the decor of the bedroom and is enhanced with an element of contrasting and rich colours. A printed wallpaper graces the wall above the headboard, giving the bedroom an interesting style. The designer has furnished the bedroom with colourful linen that stands out beautifully against the subtle palette of the walls and flooring.
The backyard of the house is infused with a tropical style for a natural element. Designed with a neutral colour palette, the backyard is further accentuated with lush foliage. The dark wooden deck features lounge chairs to relax and unwind on a good sunny day. This outside space also features a dining area to entertain close family and friends.
The curved lines of the modern style are featured in the design of the pool and the area surrounding it. With foliage and planters around the poolside, this space is a haven of tropical style. Subtle colours grace the walls and the designs of the poolside for a warm and serene feel. This marks the end of this elegant and beautiful modern house with a tropical twist.
