A Modern House With A Tropical Surprise

Curved lines, bold decor, and interesting combinations are what makes modern home style so well-loved in the design world. Iara Kilaris, an interior designer and decorator based in Americana, Brazil, channelled the finesse and the chic elements of modern style into the Casa Ipiranga but further enhanced the dynamic of the house with a tropical surprise by adding natural elements on the outside and the inside of the house. The simple yet bold design of the house makes it aesthetically appealing and makes you want to come back for more.

Today, we explore the interiors of this gorgeous house and hope you get inspired to design your own dream house.